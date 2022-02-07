Kremlin: Putin Not Planning to Participate in Munich Security Conference

The Munich Security Conference will be held on 18-20 February at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will take place in a mixed format: not more than 600 participants will be present at the venue. The rest will join the conference online. Every day, the participants will be tested for COVID-19, and all of them will have to submit their vaccination certificates.The conference will be attended by nearly 100 ministers, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to join the event. Among others who are planning to participate, are US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - in total, 35 heads of state and prime ministers, alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.
MOSCOW, February 7 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to participate in the Munich Security Conference in any format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Putin has no plans to participate in the Munich Conference. Not in any format", Peskov told reporters.
The Munich Security Conference will be held on 18-20 February at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will take place in a mixed format: not more than 600 participants will be present at the venue. The rest will join the conference online. Every day, the participants will be tested for COVID-19, and all of them will have to submit their vaccination certificates.
The conference will be attended by nearly 100 ministers, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to join the event. Among others who are planning to participate, are US Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - in total, 35 heads of state and prime ministers, alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.