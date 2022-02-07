https://sputniknews.com/20220207/kanye-west-accuses-kim-kardashian-of-playing-with-black-mens-lives-in-spat-over-access-to-children-1092825091.html

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Playing With Black Men's Lives in Spat Over Access to Children

The couple has had a tense relationship ever since the musician decided to participate in the 2020 presidential election. Relationship plunged to a new low after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 citing irreconcilable differences.

It appears Kanye's West divorce from Kim Kardashian has become a little messier. The rapper, who is now known as Ye since he changed his name, has accused his former beloved of playing with Black men's lives. In a series of posts on social media, which he has since deleted, the Grammy-winning artist attacked Kardashian over allegedly hampering him from spending time with their children.The couple has four kids – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The ongoing feud between the musician and the reality TV star started after Kanye accused Kardashian of refusing to grant access to their children. The artist also attacked his estranged partner over ignoring his parenting directives. In January, he voiced opposition to his daughter North wearing lipstick and appearing in videos on TikTok.For her part, Kim Kardashian has accused West of trying to "control and manipulate" their ongoing divorce. The star of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", said her estranged husband's constant attacks in the media are hurtful.Relations between the two soured in the summer of 2020 when West decided to throw his hat into the US presidential race. During a rally in South Carolina West had what medical experts described as a mental breakdown - he started crying when he spoke about how his father wanted to abort him and that he and Kim had considered aborting their first child.Later, the singer went on a now-deleted Twitter rant, in which he said he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian, called his mother-in-law a tyrant, and vowed to go to war with her. In addition, he claimed that the Kardashian family had tried to force him into psychiatric treatment.Although he later issued a public apology to Kim and her mother, this apparently did little to save their marriage. After that point, reports say the couple spent little time together, while rumours suggested that Kanye even refused to see Kim.Both the musician and the reality TV star have started dating other people since Kim filed for a divorce last February.

