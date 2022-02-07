https://sputniknews.com/20220207/it-is-urgent-that-russia-is-provided-with-legal-security-guarantees-top-diplomat-says-1092816251.html

It is Urgent That Russia is Provided With Legal Security Guarantees, Top Diplomat Says

It is Urgent That Russia is Provided With Legal Security Guarantees, Top Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of providing Moscow with legal security guarantees has become urgent, as a slew of problems has accumulated between Russia and the... 07.02.2022

One of the main messages of Russia's security guarantees proposals is that it is high time for the West to change its mind, stop the groundless "anti-Russian hysteria", as well as not bring the situation to an extremely painful escalation for itself, the diplomat added.He stressed that Moscow is ready to consider the possibility of extending control mechanisms to strategic systems, but strictly on the basis of reciprocity with the US, as unilateral concessions within the framework of the dialogue are impossible.Moscow published draft agreements in December 2021, amid an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. The proposals include limits on troop, warship, aircraft, and missile deployments for both sides. In addition, Russia specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand to the East, to include Ukraine and Georgia, and won't create new bases near the Russian border.Negotiations Over IranAt the same time, Yermakov noticed there is progress in the Vienna-hosted negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the parties are not preparing backup scenarios in the event of their failure.The goal of the Vienna negotiations is the full restoration of the JCPOA on the terms and within the parameters that were agreed upon in 2015, the diplomat said, adding "we are not talking about backup scenarios in the event that multilateral efforts to revive the action plan do not yield results".He noted that attempts to artificially rush the course of the talks and set up deadlines is counterproductive.Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the 2015 accord. The eighth round of talks on the nuclear deal has been underway in Vienna since late December. The participants previously agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

