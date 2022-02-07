https://sputniknews.com/20220207/fire-near-musee-dorsay-in-paris-considered-extinguished---reports-1092809060.html

Fire Near Musee d’Orsay in Paris Considered Extinguished - Reports

PARIS, (Sputnik) - The powerful blaze that broke out near Musee d'Orsay in Paris has been predominantly put out, French media report citing firefighters. 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

The fire was "considered extinguished" shortly after 10 p.m. (21:00 GMT on Sunday), a spokesperson for the Paris fire department said as quoted by the French La Depeche newspaper.The spokesperson specified that there were "only a few residual hearths left" and still a lot of clearing work to do in order to avoid any resumption of fire.Earlier, a rescue services spokesperson told Sputnik that a fire erupted in a four-story mansion under construction near Musee d'Orsay and the official residence of the German ambassador to France on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. According to the spokesperson, some construction materials possibly caught on fire.There have been no casualties and no damage was done to any of the surrounding buildings, including the German ambassador's residence and the museum, which houses some of the most famous 19th century French art works.

