Finally! BIGBANG Announce Comeback After Four Years of Silence

Legendary boy band BIGBANG, known as the messiahs of K-pop, have announced their comeback on 7 February. According to the group's home agency YG Entertainment, “BIGBANG will release a new song this spring – we have finished recording the new song, and we are currently preparing to shoot a music video." It marks the group's comeback after 4-year hiatus; the last time they returned was in 2018 when they released the single "Flower Road." Meanwhile, with BIGBANG's comeback, member T.O.P has announced that he's terminated his contract with YG to embark on his personal projects. He will remain a member of the band, however. "We respect T.O.P's yearnings for broadening his individual activities and we've collectively reached a decision. He will join activities such as BIGBANG whenever the constraints permit," YG wrote. BIGBANG, which debuted in 2006 and celebrated its 17th anniversary this year, have several hit songs under their belts, including "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang." The members have been on a four-year hiatus due to military service.The group's fans, aka "VIPs," can't wait to see the members perform again.

