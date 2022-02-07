Registration was successful!
LIVE: Putin and Macron Hold Press Conference After Negotiations in Moscow
Erdogan's Spokesman Says No Legal Barriers for President to Run in Election in 2023
Erdogan's Spokesman Says No Legal Barriers for President to Run in Election in 2023
(Sputnik) - There are no legal barriers for incumbent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the presidential race in June 2023, and there will be no...
Earlier in the day, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli said that Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the elections in 2023. The leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, counter to that saying that Erdogan's bid is legally inadmissible."There are no legal barriers [for Erdogan] to be a candidate in 2023. We have repeatedly stated that there will be no early election. The speaker of the parliament also made a statement. The president is eligible to be elected next year," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber.In November, Turkish opposition forces accused Erdogan of incompetence&nbsp;amid the dramatic fall of the national currency and urged him to hold early elections. The president rejected the calls and reiterated that both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned.Recent polls show that high inflation and lira devaluation hit incomes of the Turkish middle-class which is the electoral basis of the ruling party.
turkey, recep tayyip erdogan

Erdogan's Spokesman Says No Legal Barriers for President to Run in Election in 2023

20:22 GMT 07.02.2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary November 7, 2019.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABO
(Sputnik) - There are no legal barriers for incumbent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the presidential race in June 2023, and there will be no early elections either, his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli said that Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the elections in 2023. The leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, counter to that saying that Erdogan's bid is legally inadmissible.
"There are no legal barriers [for Erdogan] to be a candidate in 2023. We have repeatedly stated that there will be no early election. The speaker of the parliament also made a statement. The president is eligible to be elected next year," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber.
In November, Turkish opposition forces accused Erdogan of incompetence amid the dramatic fall of the national currency and urged him to hold early elections. The president rejected the calls and reiterated that both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned.
Recent polls show that high inflation and lira devaluation hit incomes of the Turkish middle-class which is the electoral basis of the ruling party.
