https://sputniknews.com/20220207/erdogans-spokesman-says-no-legal-barriers-for-president-to-run-in-election-in-2023-1092832694.html

Erdogan's Spokesman Says No Legal Barriers for President to Run in Election in 2023

Erdogan's Spokesman Says No Legal Barriers for President to Run in Election in 2023

(Sputnik) - There are no legal barriers for incumbent Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the presidential race in June 2023, and there will be no... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T20:22+0000

2022-02-07T20:22+0000

2022-02-07T20:22+0000

turkey

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082731737_0:87:3334:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_b14cafb223bbcd92c7b157a7c0615f06.jpg

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli said that Erdogan will be the candidate of the ruling People's Alliance in the elections in 2023. The leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, counter to that saying that Erdogan's bid is legally inadmissible."There are no legal barriers [for Erdogan] to be a candidate in 2023. We have repeatedly stated that there will be no early election. The speaker of the parliament also made a statement. The president is eligible to be elected next year," Kalin said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster A Haber.In November, Turkish opposition forces accused Erdogan of incompetence amid the dramatic fall of the national currency and urged him to hold early elections. The president rejected the calls and reiterated that both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 2023, as planned.Recent polls show that high inflation and lira devaluation hit incomes of the Turkish middle-class which is the electoral basis of the ruling party.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, recep tayyip erdogan