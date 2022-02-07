https://sputniknews.com/20220207/cristiano-ronaldo-becomes-first-person-to-reach-400-million-followers-on-instagram-1092808472.html

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, which is an absolute record.His closest contestants are now another football legend, PSG’s Lionel Messi with 306 million followers and American model Kylie Jenner, who is followed by 308 million Instagram users.Ronaldo has 3242 posts with an average of 10 million “likes” for each. Meanwhile, he follows only 500 users.The iconic football star dedicated his most recent post to his 37th birthday that he celebrated on Friday.“Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!” he wrote.Ronaldo has been playing for Manchester United since August 2021, having moved from Juventus on a €15 million contract that runs until June 2023. In the current campaign of the English Premier League, Ronaldo has played 18 matches and scored eight goals. He has also scored six goals in five Champions League group stage matches.

