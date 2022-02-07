https://sputniknews.com/20220207/bjp-lawmaker-in-india-demands-memorial-of-lata-mangeshkar-at-shivaji-park-in-mumbai-1092824288.html

BJP Lawmaker in India Demands Memorial of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

BJP Lawmaker in India Demands Memorial of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar died on 6 February after multi-organ failure. She was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T13:14+0000

2022-02-07T13:14+0000

2022-02-07T13:14+0000

india

india

bollywood

mumbai

maharashtra

narendra modi

narendra modi

cinema

cinema

entertainment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824968_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_e49604352c332b4e4698ae8c6d2fe852.jpg

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ram Kadam on Monday wrote a letter to the state chief of India's Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, demanding a memorial to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's be erected at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.The demand came a day after Mangeshkar was cremated there on Sunday.Kadam in a letter to Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray said: "On behalf of Mangeshkar's crores of admirers and music lovers, I humbly request you to build a memorial at the same place at Shivaji Park where she was cosigned to flames".The demand is significant because the park is also the site where state ruling Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was cremated in 2012. His memorial was built at the site despite opposition from civic groups.Reacting to Kadam's demand, parliamentarian Sanjay Raut of the state's ruling pary, Shiv Sena, said that the country must think about a memorial to such a great personality like Lata Mangeshkar.Known as the "Nightingale of India", the 92-year-old singer had been battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for over 28 days after she tested positive for coronavirus on 8 January.She was showing signs of improvement until her health deteriorated and she was put back on a ventilator on Saturday morning.Her funeral was attended by several prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Minister Piyush Goel, former State Chief of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar, bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and many others.Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and sang over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

india

mumbai

maharashtra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bollywood, mumbai, maharashtra, narendra modi, narendra modi, cinema, cinema, entertainment, entertainment, politics, politics, politics, politics