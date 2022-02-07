https://sputniknews.com/20220207/big-fat-indian-digital-wedding-a-sneek-peek-at-indian-couples-reception-in-metaverse---video-1092820751.html

Big Fat Indian Digital Wedding: A Sneek Peek at Indian Couple's Reception in Metaverse - Video

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities in India have put a limit on the number of guests at weddings. Yet, some people have found innovative ways... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

In a first, a couple from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has hosted their wedding reception in the digital world. They celebrated in the metaverse on Sunday. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy got married in Ramaswamy's village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district due to COVID restrictions. Only 100 people attended the wedding physically. After the wedding, the obsessed "Potter-head" fans opted for a "Harry Potter" theme reception inviting 2,000 people across the globe.One of the videos shared by social media users shows a musical concert that was conducted via the metaverse from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.The metaverse is an online virtual world where users can live-interact with others through a digital avatar and 3D holographic videos. It claims to offer a hyper-real alternative world to coexist in.According to the Indian news agency, Press Trust of India, twelve special-edition Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) were also launched, the collection includes artwork featuring background and attire from "Harry Potter" and wedding attire of the bride, groom, and bride's late father.The NFTs were purchased and resold within nanoseconds of them dropping.In 2014, the Disney World Bitcoin Conference in Orlando, Florida, hosted the first blockchain wedding, recording the message "for better or worse, 'til death do us part because the blockchain is forever".

