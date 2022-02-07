Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220207/berlin-admits-it-has-no-evidence-cyber-attack-on-marquard--bahls-linked-to-russia-1092824437.html
Berlin Admits It Has No Evidence Cyber Attack on Marquard & Bahls Linked to Russia
Berlin Admits It Has No Evidence Cyber Attack on Marquard & Bahls Linked to Russia
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber-attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T13:01+0000
2022-02-07T13:02+0000
germany
europe
hacker attack
hack attack
ransomware
cybercrime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg
"There is no reliable attribution of the origin of hackers", the ministry’s spokesperson said.Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that a potential link with Russia in this case was visible.The Hamburg-based Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland, daughter companies of the fuel distributor Marquard &amp; Bahls, said they discovered on 29 January that their IT systems had been hit by hacks. Oiltanking Deutschland, a large German tank storage logistics company, said its terminals were operating with limited capacity and declared "force majeure".The German Interior Ministry said that the attack on Mabanaft, which stores and distributes fuel, posed a risk to critical infrastructure. The federal information technology security agency is involved in the probe."The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation on suspicion of blackmail after a ransomware attack on Mabanaft GmbH &amp; Co. KG and Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH", a spokesperson for the Hamburg public prosecutor's office told Sputnik on 3 February.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_18:0:2409:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_130c6d2abce9396622da2aac1dd95f0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, europe, hacker attack, hack attack, ransomware, cybercrime

Berlin Admits It Has No Evidence Cyber Attack on Marquard & Bahls Linked to Russia

13:01 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 07.02.2022)
CC0 / / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Interior Ministry on Monday said that there is no data to prove that a cyber-attack against German company Marquard & Bahls is linked to Russia.
"There is no reliable attribution of the origin of hackers", the ministry’s spokesperson said.
Bloomberg has reported, citing sources, that a potential link with Russia in this case was visible.
The Hamburg-based Mabanaft and Oiltanking Deutschland, daughter companies of the fuel distributor Marquard & Bahls, said they discovered on 29 January that their IT systems had been hit by hacks. Oiltanking Deutschland, a large German tank storage logistics company, said its terminals were operating with limited capacity and declared "force majeure".
The German Interior Ministry said that the attack on Mabanaft, which stores and distributes fuel, posed a risk to critical infrastructure. The federal information technology security agency is involved in the probe.
"The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation on suspicion of blackmail after a ransomware attack on Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH", a spokesperson for the Hamburg public prosecutor's office told Sputnik on 3 February.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese