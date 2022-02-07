Airline Offering People to Have Sex On Board Says It Keeps Couples From Divorcing

A US airline, Love Cloud, says it helps people save their marriages by offering them to have sex during flight. Sure, you and your significant other can sneak into a tiny restroom after eating that rice with chicken that half of the other passengers on the plane also ate, but only the two of you "got food poisoning" and attempt to make love, or you can shell out $995 and make your partner climax as many as times as you can during flights that can last between 45 and 90 minutes.The interior of the plane features twin mattresses on the floor, several pillows, and red satin sheets. "I’ve always wanted to do that, but it like only happens in the movies. I didn’t think there was anything out there like that", said Katherin Nguyen.The 28-year-old joined the "Mile High Club" (slang for people who have had sex on an airplane) after she received a gift from her husband when the two went to Las Vegas.Frelima Howard, 45, a party planner in California, admits that she joined the club with her husband way before Love Cloud started offering the option, but noted that she and her partner enjoyed the service.Cloud Love offers somewhat less steamy services, too. Couples can enjoy a romantic meal, get married, or renew their vows during a flight.
The plane takes off from Las Vegas and goes on a short flight. The space where the lovebirds get it on is cordoned off with a curtain while the pilot wears noise-cancelling headphones and remains in the cockpit at all times.
"You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face. We help keep people from divorcing, I’ll tell you that right now”, said Andy Johnson, the founder of Love Cloud.
"It was really nice and exclusive and private", she said, adding that the couple lost the time and that she had "never got dressed faster" in her life.
