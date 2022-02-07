3rd Day of Winter Olympics: Russian Athletes Have Highest Number of Medals
3rd Day of Winter Olympics: Russian Athletes Have Highest Number of Medals
Sweden tops the table with 3 golden medals, while the host nation China is fourth with two gold and 2 silver medals. The US team is ranked 14th with three silver medals. The games will be held until 20 February.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) now has the most medals after the athletes won a silver medal in the ski jumping mixed team event. Slovenian athletes won the competition, while the Canadian team came in third.This is the first time that Russian athletes have won a medal in this discipline since the 1968 Games in Grenoble, France. The victory brought the overall number of medals to seven.The ROC athletes have won two gold medals in cross country skiing and a figure skating team event, two silver medals in cross country skiing disciplines, and two bronze medals in freestyle skiing and biathlon mixed relay 4x6 kilometres.Despite having the most medals, the ROC team is second in the overall ranking. Sweden tops the table with three gold medals, while the Netherlands is third with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
Sweden tops the table with three gold medals, while the host nation China is fourth with two gold and two silver medals. The US team is ranked 14th with three silver medals. The games will be held until 20 February.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) now has the most medals after the athletes won a silver medal in the ski jumping mixed team event. Slovenian athletes won the competition, while the Canadian team came in third.
This is the first time that Russian athletes have won a medal in this discipline since the 1968 Games in Grenoble, France. The victory brought the overall number of medals to seven.
The ROC athletes have won two gold medals in cross country skiing and a figure skating team event, two silver medals in cross country skiing disciplines, and two bronze medals in freestyle skiing and biathlon mixed relay 4x6 kilometres.
Despite having the most medals, the ROC team is second in the overall ranking. Sweden tops the table with three gold medals, while the Netherlands is third with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.