3rd Day of Winter Olympics: Russian Athletes Have Highest Number of Medals
3rd Day of Winter Olympics: Russian Athletes Have Highest Number of Medals
2022-02-07T16:23+0000
2022-02-07T16:23+0000
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) now has the most medals after the athletes won a silver medal in the ski jumping mixed team event. Slovenian athletes won the competition, while the Canadian team came in third.This is the first time that Russian athletes have won a medal in this discipline since the 1968 Games in Grenoble, France. The victory brought the overall number of medals to seven.The ROC athletes have won two gold medals in cross country skiing and a figure skating team event, two silver medals in cross country skiing disciplines, and two bronze medals in freestyle skiing and biathlon mixed relay 4x6 kilometres.Despite having the most medals, the ROC team is second in the overall ranking. Sweden tops the table with three gold medals, while the Netherlands is third with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal.
sport, olympic winter games 2022, 2022 winter olympics, sports, ski jumping, biathlon, figure skating

3rd Day of Winter Olympics: Russian Athletes Have Highest Number of Medals

16:23 GMT 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETERThe Chinese national flag flies behind the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 14, 2022
The Chinese national flag flies behind the logo of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2022
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
Max Gorbachev
