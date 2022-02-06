https://sputniknews.com/20220206/wayne-rooney-reveals-he-went-on-drinking-binges-to-cope-with-pressure-of-fame-1092794377.html

The athlete’s problems with alcohol is a well-known fact, but it is the first time Rooney, the record goalscorer for England and the Red Devils, candidly spoke about the issue.

Former Manchester United and England national team star Wayne Rooney has revealed he used to go on drinking binges to cope with the pressure of fame. It would not be an exaggeration to say that every boy who loves football dreams of playing in the English Premier League (EPL), widely seen as the best football league in the world.For Wayne Rooney this dream came true, but as the saying goes, it came at a price. He describes the anxiety he dealt with when he started playing in the EPL at the age of 16 as an "explosion". The now 36-year-old says he was not ready for life in the spotlight.The ex-athlete, who is now coach of Championship side Derby County, said he struggled with bouts of anger caused by rough moments in his life, be that the financial problems of his family, the fights and arguments he got into in his neighbourhood, or the passing of his beloved grandmother, which left him traumatised."She died just before I made my debut for Everton in 2002. I was really close to her. I was devastated when she died. She was a big character", Rooney says.Another major issue for Rooney was the constant pressure he felt as a young star as well as the constant attention from the media. The father of four admits that it was impossible for him to share his feelings with his teammates in the dressing room, seemingly because of a fear to show vulnerability, adding that now people are more empowered to speak about their emotions and problems.The 36-year-old recalls a moment when TV anchor Jonathan Ross described Rooney and his parents as "sub-humans" when commenting on the image of the trio emerging from the ocean.The pain and rage the athlete struggled with had a detrimental effect on his life both on and off the pitch. Rooney recalls how he ended up injuring Chelsea's John Terry by putting on longer studs because he "wanted to hurt someone". Terry required treatment with his sock reddened with blood."If Chelsea won a point, they won the league. At that time, I couldn't take it. The studs were legal, they were a legal size, but they were bigger than what I would normally wear", Rooney said.It seems karma came back to bite Rooney as he got himself injured during that same game by twisting his boot in the turf.Despite the rage and pain he struggled with bringing him trouble, he admits that they helped him on the pitch."It was almost as if being right in my head took a bit away from my game. Not being right in my head gave me that added unpredictability", Rooney says.The father of four elaborated more on his problems as well his career in an upcoming documentary produced by Amazon Prime. The 36-year-old reveals he managed to defeat his demons and now has his life under control. Rooney says he wanted the documentary to be honest and is happy with the way it turned out.

