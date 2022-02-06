https://sputniknews.com/20220206/watch-out-man-in-india-falls-on-metro-tracks-while-busy-phone-scrolling---video-1092797892.html

Watch Out! Man in India Falls on Metro Tracks While Busy Phone Scrolling - Video

Mobile phones can be a big distraction and cause mishaps if used while driving or walking on busy streets. Sometimes such incidents have no happy endings, but... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

A 58-year-old man avoided a major accident after he fell on a metro track in Delhi, India while walking and looking at his phone. A video of the incident emerged online and immediately went viral, with over 16,000 views on Twitter.The man, identified as Shailender Mehta, can be seen so engrossed on his phone that he didn't realise he had reached the edge of the metro platform and lost his footing.Mehta fell straight on the metro tracks, causing panic among people nearby. He tried to climb back onto the platform, but failed in his attempts.Seeing this, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, Rothash Chandra, immediately came to his rescue. Chandra climbed down on the track and pushed Mehta back up onto the platform minutes before the arrival of a metro train.The security personnel's bravery and timely intervention is winning him cheers and praises from netizens on social media.Some people are also slamming Mehta for walking blindly while using his phone, and said that his carelessness could have cost his life.

