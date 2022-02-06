Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/ukrainian-armoured-vehicles-deployed-near-line-of-contact-in-donbass-lpr-militia-says-1092794231.html
Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Deployed Near Line of Contact in Donbass, LPR Militia Says
Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Deployed Near Line of Contact in Donbass, LPR Militia Says
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces were detected on Sunday near the village of Muratovo controlled by Kiev near the line of... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T08:51+0000
2022-02-06T09:24+0000
ukraine
lpr
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104559/49/1045594942_0:316:6011:3697_1920x0_80_0_0_34e799c55dae4d0a3654e4f2a268ebe8.jpg
On Saturday, the Lugansk People's Republic said that Ukrainian forces had deployed at least two armoured vehicles close to the village of Klinovoe near the line of contact, in violation of the truce agreement.The conflict in Donbass between Ukraine's government and the breakaway republics in Donetsk and Lugansk has been going on since 2014 when they declared independence after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. The fighting claimed the lives of around 31,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and more than 2.5 million residents being externally or internally displaced. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the accords and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.The tensions in the region have been escalating of late as Kiev boosts its forces in Donbass, while the US, Britain, and their allies accuse Russia of planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly blasted those allegations, saying the claims are being put forth as NATO countries themselves are deploying additional troops near Russian territory.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104559/49/1045594942_331:0:5680:4012_1920x0_80_0_0_eb5a5c620a0ee298d83e13df56611ca5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, lpr, donbass

Ukrainian Armoured Vehicles Deployed Near Line of Contact in Donbass, LPR Militia Says

08:51 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 06.02.2022)
© AFP 2022 / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags, near the village of Fedorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags, near the village of Fedorivka, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces were detected on Sunday near the village of Muratovo controlled by Kiev near the line of contact in Donbass, the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) told reporters.

"Two armoured scout cars BRDM-2 and one infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2 [of the Ukrainian forces] were detected near the settlement of Muratovo", an official from the people's militia said.

On Saturday, the Lugansk People's Republic said that Ukrainian forces had deployed at least two armoured vehicles close to the village of Klinovoe near the line of contact, in violation of the truce agreement.
© AFP 2022 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian troops patrol in armored vehicles (File)
Ukrainian troops patrol in armored vehicles (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Ukrainian troops patrol in armored vehicles (File)
© AFP 2022 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
The conflict in Donbass between Ukraine's government and the breakaway republics in Donetsk and Lugansk has been going on since 2014 when they declared independence after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev. The fighting claimed the lives of around 31,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and more than 2.5 million residents being externally or internally displaced.
The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the accords and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.
The tensions in the region have been escalating of late as Kiev boosts its forces in Donbass, while the US, Britain, and their allies accuse Russia of planning "an invasion" of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly blasted those allegations, saying the claims are being put forth as NATO countries themselves are deploying additional troops near Russian territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese