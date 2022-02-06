https://sputniknews.com/20220206/uk-tv-host-mitchell-backs-comedian-jimmy-carr-amid-backlash-over-disgusting-holocaust-joke-1092798587.html
UK TV Host Mitchell Backs Comedian Jimmy Carr Amid Backlash Over 'Disgusting' Holocaust Joke
UK TV Host Mitchell Backs Comedian Jimmy Carr Amid Backlash Over 'Disgusting' Holocaust Joke
Carr made the joke in his latest special (ironically it is titled "Dark Material"), which was released on Netflix last December, but it received widespread attention after a snippet of it was posted on social media recently.
2022-02-06T12:34+0000
2022-02-06T12:34+0000
2022-02-06T12:34+0000
society
cancellation
holocaust
joke
comedy
censorship
offensive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798222_0:141:2878:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_ce1762b7df8091b6a2e1e58228ccb434.jpg
TV host Victoria Coren Mitchell has defended comedian Jimmy Car as the performer faces backlash over a joke about the Holocaust and Roma people, which anti-hate and Jewish organisations described as "disgusting" and "abhorrent".Mitchell posted a statement on social media, in which she described the stand-up artist as a "decent person".The presenter was inundated with a torrent of negative comments, with netizens accusing her of being indifferent to the suffering of the victims of crimes committed by the Nazis.Other users accused her of supporting a "racist" comedian.Yet, there were those who sided with Ms Mitchell and said there needs to be a debate on comedy.The Joke and The ReactionJimmy Carr has made his name by touching upon the subjects many comedians would gladly avoid – jokes about AIDS, paedophilia, abortions, rape, and discrimination. His latest special titled "Dark Material" featured a section, which Carr himself described as a "career ender"."I think we all have come to terms with the fact, I get cancelled in the next couple of years, right? Yeah, chances are. Here is the good news. I'm going down swinging", the comedian said.He then went on to joke about various subjects mentioned above before reaching the ultimate career ender – the Holocaust.WARNING: This video contains strong language.The special was released on Netflix on 25 December, but the joke has received public attention after a clip of it recently went viral on social media. People on social media called it disgusting and called on Netflix to remove Carr's show.Jewish organisations and anti-hate groups described the joke as "abhorrent". The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said it was "absolutely appalled" by it.The Traveller Movement, a charity which supports the Roma community, said the joke was "truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour", while an anti-racism group called Hope Not Hate accused Carr of "celebrating" the suffering of the Roma and Sinti people.Neither Netflix nor the comedian has commented on the issue. Carr previously touched on the issue of edgy jokes, including in the latest special. The stand-up artist said he comes up with dark humour only to make people laugh and not offend anyone.Carr then went on to tell a story of how he did a gig at a hospice for terminally-ill cancer patients. According to the comedian, there were several stand-up artists, but no one talked about death and cancer.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798222_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_032a25e58ceabbdc8142fb812ac57475.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
society, cancellation, holocaust, joke, comedy, censorship, offensive
UK TV Host Mitchell Backs Comedian Jimmy Carr Amid Backlash Over 'Disgusting' Holocaust Joke
Subscribe
Carr made the joke in his latest special (ironically it is titled "Dark Material"), which was released on Netflix last December, but it received widespread attention after a snippet of it was posted on social media recently.
TV host Victoria Coren Mitchell has defended comedian
Jimmy Car as the performer faces backlash over a joke about the Holocaust and Roma people, which anti-hate and Jewish organisations described as "disgusting" and "abhorrent".
Mitchell posted a statement on social media, in which she described the stand-up artist as a "decent person".
The presenter was inundated with a torrent of negative comments, with netizens accusing her of being indifferent to the suffering of the victims of crimes committed by the Nazis.
Other users accused her of supporting a "racist" comedian.
Yet, there were those who sided with Ms Mitchell and said there needs to be a debate on comedy.
The Joke and The Reaction
Jimmy Carr has made his name by touching upon the subjects many comedians would gladly avoid – jokes about AIDS, paedophilia, abortions, rape, and discrimination. His latest special titled "Dark Material" featured a section, which Carr himself described as a "career ender".
"I think we all have come to terms with the fact, I get cancelled in the next couple of years, right? Yeah, chances are. Here is the good news. I'm going down swinging", the comedian said.
He then went on to joke about various subjects mentioned above before reaching the ultimate career ender – the Holocaust.
"When people talk about [it], they talk about the tragedy and horror of six million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine. But they never mention the thousands of Gypsies that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that because no one ever wants to talk about the positives", he said.
WARNING: This video contains strong language.
The special was released on Netflix on 25 December, but the joke has received public attention after a clip of it recently went viral on social media. People on social media called it disgusting and called on Netflix
to remove Carr's show.
Jewish organisations and anti-hate groups described the joke as "abhorrent". The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said it was "absolutely appalled" by it.
"Hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti people suffered prejudice, slave labour, sterilisation, and mass murder simply because of their identity - these are not experiences for mockery", the organisation said.
The Traveller Movement, a charity which supports the Roma community, said the joke was "truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour", while an anti-racism group called Hope Not Hate accused Carr of "celebrating" the suffering of the Roma and Sinti people.
Neither Netflix nor the comedian has commented on the issue. Carr previously touched on the issue of edgy jokes
, including in the latest special. The stand-up artist said he comes up with dark humour only to make people laugh and not offend anyone.
"You've enjoyed the evening, right", the comedian asked the audience. "I hope none of you needed it. Sometimes you need it. When life is s**t, that is when you need a laugh. It's best to have a very dark sense of humour, right? Because at least when our life is s**t, we can laugh about it. I feel sorry for the people that get offended for those that can't laugh at dark s**t. Because when their life is terrible they have just got to f**king white-knuckle it", he said.
Carr then went on to tell a story of how he did a gig at a hospice for terminally-ill cancer patients. According to the comedian, there were several stand-up artists, but no one talked about death and cancer.
"I felt like I would be shortchanging them if didn't [mention those issues]. So I walked up on stage, with some degree of trepidation in front of 200 people dying of cancer. I said 'Come on, we haven't got have much time. Well, I have'. And the laugh was extraordinary. It was like the volume had been turned up and suddenly there was air in the room, and this dark ominous presence was taken down and laughed at", Carr said.