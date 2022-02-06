https://sputniknews.com/20220206/uk-tv-host-mitchell-backs-comedian-jimmy-carr-amid-backlash-over-disgusting-holocaust-joke-1092798587.html

UK TV Host Mitchell Backs Comedian Jimmy Carr Amid Backlash Over 'Disgusting' Holocaust Joke

Carr made the joke in his latest special (ironically it is titled "Dark Material"), which was released on Netflix last December, but it received widespread attention after a snippet of it was posted on social media recently.

TV host Victoria Coren Mitchell has defended comedian Jimmy Car as the performer faces backlash over a joke about the Holocaust and Roma people, which anti-hate and Jewish organisations described as "disgusting" and "abhorrent".Mitchell posted a statement on social media, in which she described the stand-up artist as a "decent person".The presenter was inundated with a torrent of negative comments, with netizens accusing her of being indifferent to the suffering of the victims of crimes committed by the Nazis.Other users accused her of supporting a "racist" comedian.Yet, there were those who sided with Ms Mitchell and said there needs to be a debate on comedy.The Joke and The ReactionJimmy Carr has made his name by touching upon the subjects many comedians would gladly avoid – jokes about AIDS, paedophilia, abortions, rape, and discrimination. His latest special titled "Dark Material" featured a section, which Carr himself described as a "career ender"."I think we all have come to terms with the fact, I get cancelled in the next couple of years, right? Yeah, chances are. Here is the good news. I'm going down swinging", the comedian said.He then went on to joke about various subjects mentioned above before reaching the ultimate career ender – the Holocaust.WARNING: This video contains strong language.The special was released on Netflix on 25 December, but the joke has received public attention after a clip of it recently went viral on social media. People on social media called it disgusting and called on Netflix to remove Carr's show.Jewish organisations and anti-hate groups described the joke as "abhorrent". The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said it was "absolutely appalled" by it.The Traveller Movement, a charity which supports the Roma community, said the joke was "truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour", while an anti-racism group called Hope Not Hate accused Carr of "celebrating" the suffering of the Roma and Sinti people.Neither Netflix nor the comedian has commented on the issue. Carr previously touched on the issue of edgy jokes, including in the latest special. The stand-up artist said he comes up with dark humour only to make people laugh and not offend anyone.Carr then went on to tell a story of how he did a gig at a hospice for terminally-ill cancer patients. According to the comedian, there were several stand-up artists, but no one talked about death and cancer.

