Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/two-cruise-ships-reportedly-arrested-in-bahamas-over-unpaid-fuel-bills-1092789501.html
Two Cruise Ships Reportedly Arrested in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills
Two Cruise Ships Reportedly Arrested in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Crystal Cruises ships have been arrested in the Bahamas due to non-payment of fuel expenses, media outlets have reported. 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T04:40+0000
2022-02-06T04:50+0000
news
cruise ship
fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092789462_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_a56786382a4ca3a571795ec2956952e2.jpg
The vessels "Crystal Serenity" and "Crystal Symphony" were arrested in Freeport in the Bahamas on Friday night, the magazine Cruise Industry News reported on Saturday, saying that an announcement to the crew cited unpaid bills.According to Cruise Industry News, there were no passengers on board either ship at the time of the arrest. Meanwhile, Cruise Law News said on Saturday citing reports from passengers, that there was "considerable bedlam" during disembarking in Bimini.At the end of last month, an arrest warrant was issued by a Miami-based judge for the Crystal Cruises ships in connection with the non-payment of $4,600,000 in fuel. Both ships have been avoiding US ports since then.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092789462_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_758e8a6bfafd56dc31e869d281f5bac2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, cruise ship, fuel

Two Cruise Ships Reportedly Arrested in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

04:40 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 06.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Bruce SmithThe cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013. Scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the ship, with hundreds of passengers aboard, was diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013. Scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the ship, with hundreds of passengers aboard, was diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© AP Photo / Bruce Smith
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Crystal Cruises ships have been arrested in the Bahamas due to non-payment of fuel expenses, media outlets have reported.
The vessels "Crystal Serenity" and "Crystal Symphony" were arrested in Freeport in the Bahamas on Friday night, the magazine Cruise Industry News reported on Saturday, saying that an announcement to the crew cited unpaid bills.

"Crew sign offs can still go as planned, and we are still in process of preparing those", the announcement, obtained by the magazine, said.

According to Cruise Industry News, there were no passengers on board either ship at the time of the arrest. Meanwhile, Cruise Law News said on Saturday citing reports from passengers, that there was "considerable bedlam" during disembarking in Bimini.
At the end of last month, an arrest warrant was issued by a Miami-based judge for the Crystal Cruises ships in connection with the non-payment of $4,600,000 in fuel. Both ships have been avoiding US ports since then.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese