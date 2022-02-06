https://sputniknews.com/20220206/two-cruise-ships-reportedly-arrested-in-bahamas-over-unpaid-fuel-bills-1092789501.html

Two Cruise Ships Reportedly Arrested in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Crystal Cruises ships have been arrested in the Bahamas due to non-payment of fuel expenses, media outlets have reported. 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

The vessels "Crystal Serenity" and "Crystal Symphony" were arrested in Freeport in the Bahamas on Friday night, the magazine Cruise Industry News reported on Saturday, saying that an announcement to the crew cited unpaid bills.According to Cruise Industry News, there were no passengers on board either ship at the time of the arrest. Meanwhile, Cruise Law News said on Saturday citing reports from passengers, that there was "considerable bedlam" during disembarking in Bimini.At the end of last month, an arrest warrant was issued by a Miami-based judge for the Crystal Cruises ships in connection with the non-payment of $4,600,000 in fuel. Both ships have been avoiding US ports since then.

