https://sputniknews.com/20220206/ted-cruz-urges-us-authorities-to-investigate-gofundme-for-seizing-canadian-trucker-convoy-funds-1092807853.html

Ted Cruz Urges US Authorities to Investigate Gofundme For Seizing Canadian Trucker Convoy Funds

Ted Cruz Urges US Authorities to Investigate Gofundme For Seizing Canadian Trucker Convoy Funds

Ted Cruz Urge US Authorities to Investigate Into Gofundme For Seizing Trucker Convoy Funds

2022-02-06T23:21+0000

2022-02-06T23:21+0000

2022-02-06T23:21+0000

us

ted cruz

gofundme

protesters

canada

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092632686_0:46:3327:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_4721057081dfb12afe6ba7aff0eb0d76.jpg

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission with a demand to probe GoFundMe to determine “whether they've committed deceptive trade practices,” Fox News reported on Sunday.The senator told the broadcaster that “when people gave money, they gave money under the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy, not to whatever left-wing political ideology GoFundMe and other Silicon Valley companies support.”Cruz claimed that the protesters were defending not only Canada, but “America as well.”“That is courage on display that the government doesn't have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates. And they're standing up for freedom, and of course, big government hates it and is trying to crush them," he concluded.The decision was also criticized earlier by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who said that the state’s attorney general is preparing to investigate the fundraising platform.The so-called Freedom Convoy was organized last month to oppose mandatory vaccinations and quarantines at the Canada-US land border. A total of around 50,000 truckers from different parts of the country joined the convoy that arrived in Ottawa to protests the rules.Donations were collected from over 120,000 people and about a third of them have remained anonymous, with other funds coming not only from Canada but also the US, UK, Poland and Australia, according to CBS.GoFundMe, however, received confirmation from the Canadian authorities that the peaceful demonstrations had turned violent in some places as participants were said to have blocked public areas and engaged in “other illegal activity.”Based on that, GoFundMe decided that the organizers of the Freedom Convoy violated the platform's terms of service by “promoting violence,” and stopped the fundraiser on Friday.GoFundMe said it would gradually unfreeze the collected funds and distribute them after a meeting with representatives of the Freedom Convoy. The first million dollars will be allocated to the participants of a peaceful protest in Ottawa, and the rest will be transferred to reputable charitable organizations. Funds will be selected by the Freedom Convoy and verified by GoFundMe.Following the GoFundMe statement, one of the protest organizers posted several video messages suggesting that supporters boycott GoFundMe and move to another fundraising platform, GiveSendGo. The company announced it is ready to accept donations for the Convoy and has already collected more than $2.1 million.

https://sputniknews.com/20220204/last-living-signatory-to-canadas-charter-of-rights-takes-trudeau-govt-to-court-over-vax-mandates-1092758754.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, ted cruz, gofundme, protesters, canada