https://sputniknews.com/20220206/south-korea-fines-mercedes-benz-1687-million-over-gas-emission-falsification-reports-say-1092793932.html

South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87 Million Over Gas Emission Falsification, Reports Say

South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87 Million Over Gas Emission Falsification, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) revealed on Sunday that Mercedes-Benz provided false information on gas emissions of its diesel... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T08:02+0000

2022-02-06T08:02+0000

2022-02-06T08:33+0000

mercedes-benz

gas emission

south korea

fine

cars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102025/01/1020250153_0:201:3501:2170_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0b71ff99565de400794b118e988156.jpg

Mercedes-Benz was reported to have installed illegal software in its vehicles so that pollution mitigation devices showed lower gas emission levels, according to the FTC. The misinformation was also specified in signs attached to Mercedes cars between April 2012 and November 2018, the commission found out.Last year, the FTC also fined carmakers, such as Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor, Stellantis Korea, and Porsche AG, for gas emission level rigging, the news agency added.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mercedes-benz, gas emission, south korea, fine, cars