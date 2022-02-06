Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/south-korea-fines-mercedes-benz-1687-million-over-gas-emission-falsification-reports-say-1092793932.html
South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87 Million Over Gas Emission Falsification, Reports Say
South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87 Million Over Gas Emission Falsification, Reports Say
06.02.2022
Mercedes-Benz was reported to have installed illegal software in its vehicles so that pollution mitigation devices showed lower gas emission levels, according to the FTC. The misinformation was also specified in signs attached to Mercedes cars between April 2012 and November 2018, the commission found out.Last year, the FTC also fined carmakers, such as Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor, Stellantis Korea, and Porsche AG, for gas emission level rigging, the news agency added.
South Korea Fines Mercedes-Benz $16.87 Million Over Gas Emission Falsification, Reports Say

08:02 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 06.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Danish SiddiquiThe logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen on the wheel of the new version of A-Class car during its launch in Mumbai
The logo of Mercedes-Benz is seen on the wheel of the new version of A-Class car during its launch in Mumbai - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) revealed on Sunday that Mercedes-Benz provided false information on gas emissions of its diesel vehicles and ordered the company to fix it and to pay a fine of 20.2 billion won ($16.87 million), the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

"Though Mercedes-Benz claimed that it only used typical phrases about well-known performances of the emission mitigation devices, concealing the intentional implementation of illegal software and claiming its vehicles perform the best are beyond simple exaggeration and deception", the regulator said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Mercedes-Benz was reported to have installed illegal software in its vehicles so that pollution mitigation devices showed lower gas emission levels, according to the FTC. The misinformation was also specified in signs attached to Mercedes cars between April 2012 and November 2018, the commission found out.
Last year, the FTC also fined carmakers, such as Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Nissan Motor, Stellantis Korea, and Porsche AG, for gas emission level rigging, the news agency added.
