Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/scientists-prove-men-more-likely-to-fall-in-love-at-first-sightbut-still-dont-know-why-1092800144.html
Scientists Prove Men More Likely to Fall in Love at First Sight...But Still Don't Know Why
Scientists Prove Men More Likely to Fall in Love at First Sight...But Still Don't Know Why
Despite the phenomenon of people falling in love with each other almost instantly being described in literature for centuries, not much is known about its... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T13:07+0000
2022-02-06T13:07+0000
society
world
love
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/34/1072343470_0:80:1920:1160_1920x0_80_0_0_8921b8c07b575962782fb6c991a80034.jpg
Men are more likely to fall in love at first sight than women, researchers from Australia's Murdoch University, the University of Colorado in the US, and Charles University in the Czech Republic have determined following an extensive experiment involving several hundred volunteers. They ran a series of tests, trying to recreate the phenomenon of love, and not only succeeded in that, but also determined how differently it works in men and women.Both male and female volunteers were shown portraits of the opposite sex and then asked if they liked them or not. The trick, however, was that they were shown blurred images – in order to recreate the feeling of catching a glimpse of a person's face. Afterwards, the volunteers were shown regular images of the same faces and asked whether they liked those persons now.As it turned out, men changed their opinion for the negative more often than women after seeing a non-blurred image, meaning they were more likely to fall in love in a brief moment only to be disappointed later. On the contrary, women tended to underestimate the opposite sex as they more often changed their opinion beginning to like a man's face after having a chance to see it in detail.When it comes to what's behind this so-called "first-impression bias" and the differences in men and women's perceptions – the scientists are currently out of answers. The researchers pointed out the need for further studies in order to define the reason behind the bias.Four Dates to Make Right Call?But what about more lasting emotions and not the fleeting moment of love at first sight? American researchers earlier determined that for a strong connection to be formed between two individuals they need more than just a glance at each other. According to their studies, it takes approximately four dates for a pair to create a more or less comprehensive understanding of each other and decide whether they just can't live without that person.Much of the information we receive about our partners at this stage is largely processed subconsciously, but nonetheless affects our judgment. Still, it takes time for a person's subconscious to form a more or less just opinion about their love interest – otherwise the mind will fill in the remaining gaps and may not necessarily be correct in the end.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107234/34/1072343470_213:0:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4fbe71f350642b82775c97475cf72d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, world, love

Scientists Prove Men More Likely to Fall in Love at First Sight...But Still Don't Know Why

13:07 GMT 06.02.2022
CC0 / / A young couple
A young couple - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite the phenomenon of people falling in love with each other almost instantly being described in literature for centuries, not much is known about its "scientific" grounds to this day.
Men are more likely to fall in love at first sight than women, researchers from Australia's Murdoch University, the University of Colorado in the US, and Charles University in the Czech Republic have determined following an extensive experiment involving several hundred volunteers. They ran a series of tests, trying to recreate the phenomenon of love, and not only succeeded in that, but also determined how differently it works in men and women.
Both male and female volunteers were shown portraits of the opposite sex and then asked if they liked them or not. The trick, however, was that they were shown blurred images – in order to recreate the feeling of catching a glimpse of a person's face. Afterwards, the volunteers were shown regular images of the same faces and asked whether they liked those persons now.
As it turned out, men changed their opinion for the negative more often than women after seeing a non-blurred image, meaning they were more likely to fall in love in a brief moment only to be disappointed later.
On the contrary, women tended to underestimate the opposite sex as they more often changed their opinion beginning to like a man's face after having a chance to see it in detail.
When it comes to what's behind this so-called "first-impression bias" and the differences in men and women's perceptions – the scientists are currently out of answers. The researchers pointed out the need for further studies in order to define the reason behind the bias.

Four Dates to Make Right Call?

But what about more lasting emotions and not the fleeting moment of love at first sight? American researchers earlier determined that for a strong connection to be formed between two individuals they need more than just a glance at each other. According to their studies, it takes approximately four dates for a pair to create a more or less comprehensive understanding of each other and decide whether they just can't live without that person.
Much of the information we receive about our partners at this stage is largely processed subconsciously, but nonetheless affects our judgment. Still, it takes time for a person's subconscious to form a more or less just opinion about their love interest – otherwise the mind will fill in the remaining gaps and may not necessarily be correct in the end.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese