Scientists Prove Men More Likely to Fall in Love at First Sight...But Still Don't Know Why

Men are more likely to fall in love at first sight than women, researchers from Australia's Murdoch University, the University of Colorado in the US, and Charles University in the Czech Republic have determined following an extensive experiment involving several hundred volunteers. They ran a series of tests, trying to recreate the phenomenon of love, and not only succeeded in that, but also determined how differently it works in men and women.Both male and female volunteers were shown portraits of the opposite sex and then asked if they liked them or not. The trick, however, was that they were shown blurred images – in order to recreate the feeling of catching a glimpse of a person's face. Afterwards, the volunteers were shown regular images of the same faces and asked whether they liked those persons now.As it turned out, men changed their opinion for the negative more often than women after seeing a non-blurred image, meaning they were more likely to fall in love in a brief moment only to be disappointed later. On the contrary, women tended to underestimate the opposite sex as they more often changed their opinion beginning to like a man's face after having a chance to see it in detail.When it comes to what's behind this so-called "first-impression bias" and the differences in men and women's perceptions – the scientists are currently out of answers. The researchers pointed out the need for further studies in order to define the reason behind the bias.Four Dates to Make Right Call?But what about more lasting emotions and not the fleeting moment of love at first sight? American researchers earlier determined that for a strong connection to be formed between two individuals they need more than just a glance at each other. According to their studies, it takes approximately four dates for a pair to create a more or less comprehensive understanding of each other and decide whether they just can't live without that person.Much of the information we receive about our partners at this stage is largely processed subconsciously, but nonetheless affects our judgment. Still, it takes time for a person's subconscious to form a more or less just opinion about their love interest – otherwise the mind will fill in the remaining gaps and may not necessarily be correct in the end.

