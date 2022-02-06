Ronaldo Reportedly Tries to Stop Publication of Police Files on Sexual Assault Case Against Him

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to prevent the publication of police documents relating to a sexual assault case filed against him by ex-model and school teacher from Las Vegas Kathryn Mayorga, The Mirror has reported. According to the newspaper, he is fighting a bid to give The New York Times access to the case files, which are now being held by Las Vegas police.Ronaldo's lawyers argue that the files were illegally obtained by Football Leaks, saying that the other side failed to disclose the hacked documents. According to his legal team, Mayorga's attorneys then gave the hacked documents to Las Vegas police to try and get the case reopened. The incident became public in 2018, after the website Football Leaks obtained information about the details of the case, prompting an investigation by the magazine Der Spiegel.A court hearing regarding the files is scheduled for Tuesday. Last October, however, the case was recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court.A court hearing regarding the files is scheduled for Tuesday. Last October, however, the case was recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court.
The Portuguese wizard was accused of sexual assault by ex-model Kathryn Mayorga in a hotel room in 2009. While the claims were reportedly settled back then for around $500,000, she began proceedings to overturn the settlement in 2018, demanding $75 million from the player.
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to prevent the publication of police documents relating to a sexual assault case filed against him by ex-model and school teacher from Las Vegas Kathryn Mayorga, The Mirror has reported.
According to the newspaper, he is fighting a bid to give The New York Times access to the case files, which are now being held by Las Vegas police.
Ronaldo's lawyers argue that the files were illegally obtained by Football Leaks, saying that the other side failed to disclose the hacked documents. According to his legal team, Mayorga's attorneys then gave the hacked documents to Las Vegas police to try and get the case reopened.
The incident became public in 2018, after the website Football Leaks obtained information about the details of the case, prompting an investigation by the magazine Der Spiegel.
A court hearing regarding the files is scheduled for Tuesday. Last October, however, the case was recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court.
Commenting on the claims, the Manchester United star said: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in".
A court hearing regarding the files is scheduled for Tuesday. Last October, however, the case was recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court.