Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/report-uk-sends-special-force-to-train-ukrainians-sabotage-tactics-amid-fears-of-russian-invasion-1092799979.html
Report: UK Sends Special Force to Train Ukrainians Sabotage Tactics Amid Fears of 'Russian Invasion'
Report: UK Sends Special Force to Train Ukrainians Sabotage Tactics Amid Fears of 'Russian Invasion'
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has sent more than 100 special forces advisers to Kiev to train and aid the Ukrainian military as tensions rise over... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T12:40+0000
2022-02-06T12:40+0000
uk
ukraine
russia
special forces
uk special forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103100/01/1031000140_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6b4305b681da44155a07e95f9200b484.jpg
The British troops from the SAS, the SBS, the Special Reconnaissance Regiment and the Special Forces Support, which are no longer engaged in Afghanistan, are expected to teach Ukrainian special forces counter-insurgency tactics, sniping and sabotage, according to the source.The precarious situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the United States and European Union voicing concerns over the Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of weapons to Ukraine, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighbouring Poland and Romania.Russia in turn has repeatedly denied having intentions to invade any country, pointing to NATO's military activity near its borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103100/01/1031000140_0:0:3000:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb125d84da9ce55363a32024f8d4286.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, ukraine, russia, special forces, uk special forces

Report: UK Sends Special Force to Train Ukrainians Sabotage Tactics Amid Fears of 'Russian Invasion'

12:40 GMT 06.02.2022
© Flickr / ResoluteSupportMediaSAS
SAS - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© Flickr / ResoluteSupportMedia
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has sent more than 100 special forces advisers to Kiev to train and aid the Ukrainian military as tensions rise over Ukraine, the British newspaper Mirror reported on Sunday, citing a military source.

"UK special forces have been deployed to the region to help and advise the Ukrainian military. They have a wide skill set which will no doubt be very useful to the Ukrainian forces", the source said as quoted by the Mirror.

The British troops from the SAS, the SBS, the Special Reconnaissance Regiment and the Special Forces Support, which are no longer engaged in Afghanistan, are expected to teach Ukrainian special forces counter-insurgency tactics, sniping and sabotage, according to the source.
The precarious situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the United States and European Union voicing concerns over the Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev.
© AFP 2022 / Wojtek RADWANSKI US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
© AFP 2022 / Wojtek RADWANSKI
So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of weapons to Ukraine, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighbouring Poland and Romania.
Russia in turn has repeatedly denied having intentions to invade any country, pointing to NATO's military activity near its borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese