https://sputniknews.com/20220206/racist-nft-project-selling-slaves-rebrands-itself-to-feature-people-of-colour-1092803229.html

'Racist' NFT Project Selling Slaves Rebrands Itself to Feature People of Colour

'Racist' NFT Project Selling Slaves Rebrands Itself to Feature People of Colour

According to a digital archive the Wayback Machine, the project claimed to have been inspired by Black Lives Matter, a social movement in the US, which aims to fight against racial discrimination and police brutality.

2022-02-06T16:04+0000

2022-02-06T16:04+0000

2022-02-06T16:04+0000

society

nft

blockchain

slavery

ethereum

cryptocurrency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092803171_0:48:1920:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa7ba4cce3559633b7c2f8a4c6a2aec.jpg

An NFT project called Meta Slaves has rebranded itself after facing online backlash. Initially, it sold images of black people that were generated by artificial intelligence in a bid to draw attention to the notion that "everyone is a slave to something" – desires, work, money, etc. However, after facing accusations of racism, the project changed its name to Meta Humans and now offers images of people of various ethnicities, which cost around 0.01 ETH (Ethereum). The project posted an apology on its social media, saying it was created with "good intentions". It is unclear what aims it is pursuing, as its account on the NFT marketplace OpenSea has been removed.According to Vice, over the course of its existence Meta Humans has sold four NFTs to two addresses, accumulating around $117. OpenSea said a user who goes by the nickname Unipic is responsible for creating the project. The account offers various NFTs featuring abstract images as well as plenty of others showing prices starting from $19 and ending with $700. NFTs are sold under various prices from $18 to over $700.Meta Humans is not the first NFT project that has been accused of racism. In December 2021, a project selling digital illustrations depicting George Floyd, an African-American man whose death at the hands of a white police officer in May 2020 sparked massive protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States and other parts of the world. The authors of the project claimed that by buying so-called Floydies, people were getting "a single use n-word pass".Other NFTs sold on markets feature different illustrations of the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler and swastikas.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, nft , blockchain, slavery, ethereum, cryptocurrency