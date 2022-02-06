Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/racist-nft-project-selling-slaves-rebrands-itself-to-feature-people-of-colour-1092803229.html
'Racist' NFT Project Selling Slaves Rebrands Itself to Feature People of Colour
'Racist' NFT Project Selling Slaves Rebrands Itself to Feature People of Colour
According to a digital archive the Wayback Machine, the project claimed to have been inspired by Black Lives Matter, a social movement in the US, which aims to fight against racial discrimination and police brutality.
2022-02-06T16:04+0000
2022-02-06T16:04+0000
society
nft
blockchain
slavery
ethereum
cryptocurrency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092803171_0:48:1920:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa7ba4cce3559633b7c2f8a4c6a2aec.jpg
An NFT project called Meta Slaves has rebranded itself after facing online backlash. Initially, it sold images of black people that were generated by artificial intelligence in a bid to draw attention to the notion that "everyone is a slave to something" – desires, work, money, etc. However, after facing accusations of racism, the project changed its name to Meta Humans and now offers images of people of various ethnicities, which cost around 0.01 ETH (Ethereum). The project posted an apology on its social media, saying it was created with "good intentions". It is unclear what aims it is pursuing, as its account on the NFT marketplace OpenSea has been removed.According to Vice, over the course of its existence Meta Humans has sold four NFTs to two addresses, accumulating around $117. OpenSea said a user who goes by the nickname Unipic is responsible for creating the project. The account offers various NFTs featuring abstract images as well as plenty of others showing prices starting from $19 and ending with $700. NFTs are sold under various prices from $18 to over $700.Meta Humans is not the first NFT project that has been accused of racism. In December 2021, a project selling digital illustrations depicting George Floyd, an African-American man whose death at the hands of a white police officer in May 2020 sparked massive protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States and other parts of the world. The authors of the project claimed that by buying so-called Floydies, people were getting "a single use n-word pass".Other NFTs sold on markets feature different illustrations of the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler and swastikas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092803171_164:0:1764:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_01ade907bd843f2960831b5769b78558.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, nft , blockchain, slavery, ethereum, cryptocurrency

'Racist' NFT Project Selling Slaves Rebrands Itself to Feature People of Colour

16:04 GMT 06.02.2022
CC0 / / NFT
NFT - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to a digital archive, the Wayback Machine, the project claimed to have been inspired by Black Lives Matter, a social movement in the US that aims to fight against racial discrimination and police brutality.
An NFT project called Meta Slaves has rebranded itself after facing online backlash. Initially, it sold images of black people that were generated by artificial intelligence in a bid to draw attention to the notion that "everyone is a slave to something" – desires, work, money, etc.

However, after facing accusations of racism, the project changed its name to Meta Humans and now offers images of people of various ethnicities, which cost around 0.01 ETH (Ethereum).
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
The project posted an apology on its social media, saying it was created with "good intentions". It is unclear what aims it is pursuing, as its account on the NFT marketplace OpenSea has been removed.

According to Vice, over the course of its existence Meta Humans has sold four NFTs to two addresses, accumulating around $117. OpenSea said a user who goes by the nickname Unipic is responsible for creating the project.
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
The account offers various NFTs featuring abstract images as well as plenty of others showing prices starting from $19 and ending with $700. NFTs are sold under various prices from $18 to over $700.

Meta Humans is not the first NFT project that has been accused of racism. In December 2021, a project selling digital illustrations depicting George Floyd, an African-American man whose death at the hands of a white police officer in May 2020 sparked massive protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States and other parts of the world. The authors of the project claimed that by buying so-called Floydies, people were getting "a single use n-word pass".
© PhotoTwitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Twitter screenshot
© Photo
Other NFTs sold on markets feature different illustrations of the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler and swastikas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese