Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/putin-wishes-erdogan-and-his-wife-full-recovery-from-coronavirus-1092803883.html
Putin Wishes Erdogan and His Wife Full Recovery From Coronavirus
Putin Wishes Erdogan and His Wife Full Recovery From Coronavirus
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife a full recovery from the coronavirus and "good... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T14:45+0000
2022-02-06T15:53+0000
omicron covid strain
recep tayyip erdogan
vladimir putin
omicron strain
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/58/1078485864_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_f7918a77a6ecb80557fb517679de4022.jpg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he and his wife contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus, with the disease running mildly."Dear Mr. President, dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your wife. I am sure that your energy and good spirits will help you cope with the virus in the shortest time possible," Putin said, as quoted on the Kremlin website, adding that he wishes Erdogan and his wife a full recovery and strong health for many years to come.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/58/1078485864_187:0:2916:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd88416a2811a8f4484da03434d871c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, vladimir putin, omicron strain, covid-19

Putin Wishes Erdogan and His Wife Full Recovery From Coronavirus

14:45 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 15:53 GMT 06.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Moscow on 5 March 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife a full recovery from the coronavirus and "good health for many years to come," the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he and his wife contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus, with the disease running mildly.
"Dear Mr. President, dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your wife. I am sure that your energy and good spirits will help you cope with the virus in the shortest time possible," Putin said, as quoted on the Kremlin website, adding that he wishes Erdogan and his wife a full recovery and strong health for many years to come.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese