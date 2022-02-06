Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/prince-charles-congratulates-queen-elizabeth-ii-with-70th-anniversary-of-throne-accession-1092804799.html
Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary of Throne Accession
Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary of Throne Accession
LONDON (Sputnik) - Prince Charles congratulated his mother Queen Elizabeth II with the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne and expressed deep honor... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T13:09+0000
2022-02-06T17:13+0000
uk
prince charles
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092804512_0:0:3081:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_4e6dff2a355dd530680b725ac2523c97.jpg
Earlier this day Queen Elizabeth announced in a message that she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla “when that time comes”.The year of the Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity for all to come together for celebration of the Queen’s service, according to the Prince."We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” the statement also read.Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya, but she was officially crowned in June of the following year.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092804512_30:0:2759:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ff61881be2a0c5bfe5c0dd0805cbff54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, prince charles, queen elizabeth ii

Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary of Throne Accession

13:09 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 06.02.2022)
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDSBritain's Prince Charles visits Astroscale, in Didcot, Britain
Britain's Prince Charles visits Astroscale, in Didcot, Britain - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / PAUL CHILDS
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - Prince Charles congratulated his mother Queen Elizabeth II with the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne and expressed deep honor by the sovereign's wish for his wife to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King, the Prince tweeted on Sunday.
Earlier this day Queen Elizabeth announced in a message that she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla “when that time comes”.

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year,” the Prince said in a written statement.

The year of the Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity for all to come together for celebration of the Queen’s service, according to the Prince.
"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” the statement also read.
Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya, but she was officially crowned in June of the following year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese