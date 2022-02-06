https://sputniknews.com/20220206/prince-charles-congratulates-queen-elizabeth-ii-with-70th-anniversary-of-throne-accession-1092804799.html

Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary of Throne Accession

Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary of Throne Accession

LONDON (Sputnik) - Prince Charles congratulated his mother Queen Elizabeth II with the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne

uk

prince charles

queen elizabeth ii

Earlier this day Queen Elizabeth announced in a message that she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla “when that time comes”.The year of the Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity for all to come together for celebration of the Queen’s service, according to the Prince."We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout,” the statement also read.Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya, but she was officially crowned in June of the following year.

