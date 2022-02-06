https://sputniknews.com/20220206/prince-andrew-reportedly-faces-deposition-in-giuffre-sex-assault-case-in-march-1092790655.html

Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Deposition in Giuffre Sex Assault Case in March

Prince Andrew Reportedly Faces Deposition in Giuffre Sex Assault Case in March

The news of Prince Andrew's deposition comes as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. The Queen earlier... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T05:51+0000

2022-02-06T05:51+0000

2022-02-06T05:51+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

prince andrew

virginia roberts giuffre

sex abuse

trial

judge

deposition

oath

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092790468_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef8f3f046f9de84a8c245511fb6da5c7.jpg

Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in London on 10 March as part of a US civil sex assault case against the Duke of York, The Telegraph has reported.Virginia Giuffre, 38, claims she was trafficked by the now-late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was still a minor according to US law. Last August, she filed a civil lawsuit against the royal, who denies any wrongdoing.According to the newspaper, the royal's deposition, which is expected to last two days, will be conducted by Giuffre's lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley.Separate unnamed sources were quoted by The Times as saying that Prince Andrew's defence team is seeking sworn testimony from Carolyn Andriano, a victim of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who may claim that Virginia Roberts recruited her at 14 and trained her to give sexual massages. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and "pimp" of the embattled financier, was convicted in December 2021 of trafficking underage girls for Epstein. She faces sentencing on 28 June, with the prospect of spending up to 60 years in a US jail."It's potentially a double-edged sword", the sources told The Times referring to Prince Andrew's "unclean hands" defence strategy, in which the Duke's lawyers will argue that Roberts does not deserve damages because she was complicit in a "criminal enterprise".The 35-year-old Andriano previously corroborated claims that Roberts had sex with the royal at Maxwell's London home when she was 17, which apparently means that she could do so once again under oath. The sources' Sunday claims come a few days after US Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a formal request for testimony from Prince Andrew's former assistant Robert Olney, who is due to testify about the Duke of York's communications with Epstein, Maxwell, and Giuffre, as well as the royal's trips to Epstein's properties.Separately, Kaplan sent a letter to the British High Court, requesting testimony from Shukri Walker, who claims she saw the Duke of York at the Tramp nightclub in London in the early 2000s. The US judge additionally requested the Australian attorney general's assistance to obtain testimony from Giuffre's husband Robert and her therapist Dr Judith Lightfoot.Their testimony may uncover details about her purported childhood trauma and abuse, as well as her relationship with Epstein and Maxwell and her possible role in trafficking and recruiting young girls for the now-late convicted paedophile. Kaplan requested that the testimony of all four witnesses be completed by 29 April.

https://sputniknews.com/20220127/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-in-sex-abuse-case-denies-epstein-trafficked-girls-to-him-1092544925.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, queen elizabeth ii, prince andrew, virginia roberts giuffre, sex abuse, trial, judge, deposition, oath