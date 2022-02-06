Registration was successful!
Ottawa Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests
"Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," the City of Ottawa announced on Sunday.According to the release, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency on Sunday to provide "greater flexibility" within the Ottawa city administration to maintain the work of essential services and help purchase the necessary equipment for first responders and frontline workers.The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests have been generally peaceful, but dozens of criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents and at least seven people have been arrested in Ottawa.On Friday, Premier of Canada's Ontario Province Doug Ford described the demonstrations in Ottawa as "occupation" and urged people to put an end to it.
canada, protest, covid-19

Ottawa Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests

21:49 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 21:50 GMT 06.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Carlos OsorioКанадские дальнобойщики, поддерживаемые обычными канадцами, едут колонной к Оттаве, протестуя против ковидных ограничений
Канадские дальнобойщики, поддерживаемые обычными канадцами, едут колонной к Оттаве, протестуя против ковидных ограничений - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / Carlos Osorio
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city amid the ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, the city administration said.
"Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," the City of Ottawa announced on Sunday.
According to the release, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency on Sunday to provide "greater flexibility" within the Ottawa city administration to maintain the work of essential services and help purchase the necessary equipment for first responders and frontline workers.
The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The so-called "Freedom Convoy" protests have been generally peaceful, but dozens of criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents and at least seven people have been arrested in Ottawa.
On Friday, Premier of Canada's Ontario Province Doug Ford described the demonstrations in Ottawa as "occupation" and urged people to put an end to it.
