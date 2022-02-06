North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Seen Galloping on White Horse, Admiring Sea Sunset in New Documentary

The authorities of North Korea released a documentary film intended to take stock of the regime's achievements in 2021.In the 110-minute film, called “The Great Year of Victory, 2021,” the head of state can be seen on a white horse, wearing a white jacket and looking thoughtfully at the sunset by a seashore.Apart from that, the documentary showed several pieces of military equipment, including self-propelled artillery mounts, but it was mostly focused on Kim Jong-un's fight against the severe consequences of the economic crisis.Kim Jong-un also unexpectantly mentioned the food shortage that has been affecting the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.The documentary pays special attention to rumors about Kim Jong-un's health issues that started spreading as a result of his significant weight loss. The authors of the film explained that the changes in the DPRK leader's appearance are due to his hard work during the coronavirus pandemic and the food crisis.At the same time, the North Korean leader apparently wanted the film to show his unity with the people, according to the Daily Mail. However, in one of the shots, Kim Jong-un is seen struggling while going down some stairs, which may indicate his imperfect health condition.
The leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un has previously been seen riding a snow-white horse on several occasions, which is said by some to be a “key symbol of the Kim family's dynastic rule.”
“What is urgently needed in stabilizing the people’s livelihood is to relieve the tension created by the food supply,” Kim said in the film that aired on Tuesday.
