https://sputniknews.com/20220206/no-weapons-only-ice-extreme-cold-in-texas-makes-trees-explode-blasting-like-gunshots-1092802763.html

No Weapons, Only Ice: Extreme Cold in Texas Makes Trees 'Explode', Blasting 'Like Gunshots'

No Weapons, Only Ice: Extreme Cold in Texas Makes Trees 'Explode', Blasting 'Like Gunshots'

Powerful storms have caused massive blackouts, leaving up to 300,000 Texans without power electricity, and also prompted the cancellation of more than 4,800... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T15:43+0000

2022-02-06T15:43+0000

2022-02-06T15:43+0000

us

texas

cold

winter

tree

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082221136_0:0:2793:1572_1920x0_80_0_0_40f50a8698c2f2cb8ae1162039fcd9f7.jpg

A cold winter is ravaging Texas, bringing devastating snowstorms and also something unexpected - exploding trees! According to Newsweek, freezing sap inside the trees causes "loud pops" that sound like guns going off. Thankfully the "blasts" do not actually make trees burst into splinters, but they leave visible scars on the surface.In the meantime, NBC DFW cited Princeton, Texas resident Lauren Rever, who said that the frozen sap had caused trees "explode" near her house, and then falling trees brought down others, ultimately destroying Rever’s barn, so it collapsed under the debris and a sheet of ice.According to experts, this can sometimes cause massive tears in the main trunk so it looks like someone tried to split them in half.

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, texas, cold, winter, tree