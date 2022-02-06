https://sputniknews.com/20220206/no-weapons-only-ice-extreme-cold-in-texas-makes-trees-explode-blasting-like-gunshots-1092802763.html
No Weapons, Only Ice: Extreme Cold in Texas Makes Trees 'Explode', Blasting 'Like Gunshots'
A cold winter is ravaging Texas, bringing devastating snowstorms and also something unexpected - exploding trees! According to Newsweek, freezing sap inside the trees causes "loud pops" that sound like guns going off. Thankfully the "blasts" do not actually make trees burst into splinters, but they leave visible scars on the surface.In the meantime, NBC DFW cited Princeton, Texas resident Lauren Rever, who said that the frozen sap had caused trees "explode" near her house, and then falling trees brought down others, ultimately destroying Rever’s barn, so it collapsed under the debris and a sheet of ice.According to experts, this can sometimes cause massive tears in the main trunk so it looks like someone tried to split them in half.
Powerful storms have caused massive blackouts, leaving up to 300,000 Texans without power electricity, and also prompted the cancellation of more than 4,800 flights.
A cold winter is ravaging Texas, bringing devastating snowstorms
and also something unexpected - exploding trees! According to Newsweek
, freezing sap inside the trees causes "loud pops" that sound like guns going off. Thankfully the "blasts" do not actually make trees burst into splinters, but they leave visible scars on the surface.
In the meantime, NBC DFW cited Princeton, Texas resident Lauren Rever, who said that the frozen sap had caused trees "explode" near her house, and then falling trees brought down others, ultimately destroying Rever’s barn, so it collapsed under the debris and a sheet of ice.
"All of a sudden you just hear a great bang and they take out two or three more trees with it", she said.
According to experts, this can sometimes cause massive tears in the main trunk so it looks like someone tried to split them in half.