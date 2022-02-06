https://sputniknews.com/20220206/madness-continues-russia-slams-us-media-reports-about-invasion-of-ukraine-within-days-1092793412.html

'Madness Continues': Russia Slams US Media Reports About 'Invasion' of Ukraine 'Within Days'

Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western allegations about Russia's plans for "an invasion" of Ukraine as something that holds no water and that is being done to... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy has lashed out at US media outlets reporting on Sunday that Moscow "could invade Ukraine within days" and stating that the latter may cause 50,000 civilian deaths in the country.The remarks came shortly after The Washington Post and The New York Times quoted unnamed US officials as claiming that a possible "invasion" of Ukraine by Russia would also claim the lives of up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and at least 10,000 Russian military personnel.The officials reportedly added that the hostilities might also result in one to five million refugees, with most of them ostensibly heading to Poland.The claims were purportedly made by Milley during closed-door briefings on 2-3 February, when he also reportedly asserted that the "invasion" could cause the deaths of 15,000 Ukrainian troops and 4,000 Russian soldiers.This was preceded by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that the Bloomberg news agency's recent false report concerning the Russian "invasion" underscores the danger of "aggressive statements" by the West on the matter.He said he does not think that the news agency's false headline was a provocation, adding that "[…] this is probably also a great demonstration of how such messages can lead to irreparable consequences".Bloomberg previously published what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine before deleting it and admitting the mistake, saying the circumstances of the incident are now under investigation.Tensions surrounding Ukraine have been simmering over recent months, fuelled by unproven claims by the West and Kiev, that Russia is purportedly planning to "invade" the country.The Kremlin has vehemently rejected the allegations, slamming them as a pretext for NATO's military presence to be expanded and more alliance troops to be deployed to Eastern Europe. Moscow has also emphasised its right to relocate troops within its own borders. So far, the US, UK, Canada, and the Baltic States have supplied several batches of lethal arms to Ukraine, with Washington also dispatching additional forces to neighbouring Poland and Romania.

