Asked on the show "Soloviev Live" how Belarus would respond to an offensive by Ukraine Lukashenko said, "in the same way as Russia". Asked whether the answer would be coordinated with Moscow, he replied, "naturally".Lukashenko said that Belarus would not export fuel or electricity to Ukraine if Kiev's behaviour led to a war with Russia.Lukashenko said the two allies "drew red lines" and Ukraine would face consequences if it crossed them. Answering a question from the host he confirmed it includes possible rocket strikes against Ukraine.According to the president, the crisis in the region is escalateing because the United States is pushing Kiev towards war.In addition to that, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) proved its effectiveness during the unrest in Kazakhstan, and the West knows it, according to Lukashenko.The West understands it is futile to fight against with Russia, according to Lukashenko.Over the past several weeks, Washington, London, and their allies have been pushing the idea that Moscow is planning to "invade" Ukraine, citing a buildup of Russian troops at the border. Russia has repeatedly rejected all the accusations as fake, and, in turn, expressed concerns over NATO's military activities in the region.So far, the US, UK, Canada, and the Baltic States have supplied several batches of lethal arms to Ukraine, with Washington also dispatching additional forces to Poland and Romania.According to Moscow, the "invasion" craze in the media is being stirred up as Kiev is planning a provocation against Russia in Donbass, which has been engulfed in war since 2014.
russia, belarus, ukraine, alexander lukashenko

Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia to Respond Together If Ukraine Starts War Against Donbass

13:50 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 06.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Victor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his supporters near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© Sputnik / Victor Tolochko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that his country would coordinate a joint response with Russia if Ukraine started a war against Donbass.
Asked on the show "Soloviev Live" how Belarus would respond to an offensive by Ukraine Lukashenko said, "in the same way as Russia". Asked whether the answer would be coordinated with Moscow, he replied, "naturally".
Lukashenko said that Belarus would not export fuel or electricity to Ukraine if Kiev's behaviour led to a war with Russia.

"We will cut off all fuel and lubricant supplies to Ukraine...as well as electricity. We will not supply it if they start a war against us or Russia", he explained.

Lukashenko said the two allies "drew red lines" and Ukraine would face consequences if it crossed them. Answering a question from the host he confirmed it includes possible rocket strikes against Ukraine.
According to the president, the crisis in the region is escalateing because the United States is pushing Kiev towards war.

"This is just the essence of the war, about which you and we are having debates now: 'Ukraine will fight'. Well, it is not Ukraine, it is Americans who are pushing it [Ukraine] to war", Lukashenko told the Russian YouTube show "Soloviev Live".

In addition to that, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) proved its effectiveness during the unrest in Kazakhstan, and the West knows it, according to Lukashenko.
© Sputnik / Алексей Куденко / Go to the photo bankRussian-Belarussian joint exercises in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, March 2021.
Russian-Belarussian joint exercises in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, March 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
Russian-Belarussian joint exercises in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, March 2021.
© Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
/
Go to the photo bank
The West understands it is futile to fight against with Russia, according to Lukashenko.

"Do they not see it? Therefore, they understand that it is futile to fight with us, especially with Russia. We are not talking about some kind of nuclear and other weapons. But it is better not to touch us", Lukashenko said.

Over the past several weeks, Washington, London, and their allies have been pushing the idea that Moscow is planning to "invade" Ukraine, citing a buildup of Russian troops at the border. Russia has repeatedly rejected all the accusations as fake, and, in turn, expressed concerns over NATO's military activities in the region.
So far, the US, UK, Canada, and the Baltic States have supplied several batches of lethal arms to Ukraine, with Washington also dispatching additional forces to Poland and Romania.
According to Moscow, the "invasion" craze in the media is being stirred up as Kiev is planning a provocation against Russia in Donbass, which has been engulfed in war since 2014.
