https://sputniknews.com/20220206/lukashenko-belarus-and-russia-to-response-together-if-war-starts-in-donbass-1092801168.html

Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia to Respond Together If Ukraine Starts War Against Donbass

Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia to Respond Together If Ukraine Starts War Against Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Sunday that his country would coordinate a joint response with Russia if Ukraine started a... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T13:50+0000

2022-02-06T13:50+0000

2022-02-06T13:57+0000

russia

belarus

ukraine

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080238201_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_f9186dad9dbb5fcfd3846f06da988ec9.jpg

Asked on the show "Soloviev Live" how Belarus would respond to an offensive by Ukraine Lukashenko said, "in the same way as Russia". Asked whether the answer would be coordinated with Moscow, he replied, "naturally".Lukashenko said that Belarus would not export fuel or electricity to Ukraine if Kiev's behaviour led to a war with Russia.Lukashenko said the two allies "drew red lines" and Ukraine would face consequences if it crossed them. Answering a question from the host he confirmed it includes possible rocket strikes against Ukraine.According to the president, the crisis in the region is escalateing because the United States is pushing Kiev towards war.In addition to that, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) proved its effectiveness during the unrest in Kazakhstan, and the West knows it, according to Lukashenko.The West understands it is futile to fight against with Russia, according to Lukashenko.Over the past several weeks, Washington, London, and their allies have been pushing the idea that Moscow is planning to "invade" Ukraine, citing a buildup of Russian troops at the border. Russia has repeatedly rejected all the accusations as fake, and, in turn, expressed concerns over NATO's military activities in the region.So far, the US, UK, Canada, and the Baltic States have supplied several batches of lethal arms to Ukraine, with Washington also dispatching additional forces to Poland and Romania.According to Moscow, the "invasion" craze in the media is being stirred up as Kiev is planning a provocation against Russia in Donbass, which has been engulfed in war since 2014.

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, belarus, ukraine, alexander lukashenko