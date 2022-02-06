India Loses Its Nightingale as Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away at 92
The 92-year-old singer recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, for her contribution to the nation.
India woke up to the news of the demise of the "Queen of Melody" and the "Nightingale of India" singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at 8:12 a.m. (IST) in Mumbai on Sunday.
The singer had been battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for over 28 days after she tested positive for coronavirus on 8 January and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
The legendary singer was showing signs of improvement until her health deteriorated and she was put back on a ventilator on Saturday morning.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, announced her demise and revealed that Lata Mangeshkar had died due to multi-organ failure.
The death of Lata Mangeshkar has shocked the nation and the entertainment industry.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several politicians and celebrities have since taken to social media to offer condolences to the singer's family.
In November 2019, Lata was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Mangeshkar had been involved in Bollywood since the age of 13 and lent her voice to five generations of Bollywood actresses, including Madhubala, Nutan, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Preity Zinta, and many others.
Some of her popular songs include "Aae Mere Watan Ke Logon", "Tere Liye" from the movie "Veer Zaara", "Lukka Chuppi" from "Rang de Basanti", "Jiya Jale" from "Dil Se", and "Lag Jaa Gale" from "Woh Kaun Thi?"