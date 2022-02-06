House of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hit by 'Rotten' Smell From Wildlife Refuge, Reports Say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion - as well as many other luxurious houses in the neighbourhood - has been engulfed in a dreadful "rotten smell" caused by a nearby bird sanctuary, The Mirror reported.According to the tabloid, this is not the first time the couple has experienced odour problems in their $15 million house: previously, they had to put up with smell from a nearby cannabis farm. The Mirror reported that they are not particularly happy with the mansion and are enquiring about other houses.
The stench from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, a 42-acre saltwater marsh, will not get any better until at least autumn, local officials reportedly said.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion - as well as many other luxurious houses in the neighbourhood - has been engulfed in a dreadful "rotten smell" caused by a nearby bird sanctuary, The Mirror reported.
"It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn. I've seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over", a local told the newspaper, describing the atrocious smell.
According to the tabloid, this is not the first time the couple has experienced odour problems in their $15 million house: previously, they had to put up with smell from a nearby cannabis farm. The Mirror reported that they are not particularly happy with the mansion and are enquiring about other houses.