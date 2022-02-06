https://sputniknews.com/20220206/house-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-hit-by-rotten-smell-from-wildlife-refuge-reports-say-1092802281.html

House of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hit by 'Rotten' Smell From Wildlife Refuge, Reports Say

The stench from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, a 42-acre saltwater marsh, will not get any better until at least autumn, local officials reportedly said. 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion - as well as many other luxurious houses in the neighbourhood - has been engulfed in a dreadful "rotten smell" caused by a nearby bird sanctuary, The Mirror reported.According to the tabloid, this is not the first time the couple has experienced odour problems in their $15 million house: previously, they had to put up with smell from a nearby cannabis farm. The Mirror reported that they are not particularly happy with the mansion and are enquiring about other houses.

