Honduras President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, February 7 (Sputnik) - Honduras President Xiomara Castro has contracted the coronavirus but is only exhibiting mild symptoms. 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Yesterday's PCR (#COVID19) test result was negative, today's is positive," Castro said on Twitter on Sunday.She added that a medical examination confirmed that she only has mild COVID-19 and that she plans to continue working remotely.On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.

