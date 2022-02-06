Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/honduras-president-says-tested-positive-for-covid-19-1092807760.html
Honduras President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
Honduras President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19
MEXICO CITY, February 7 (Sputnik) - Honduras President Xiomara Castro has contracted the coronavirus but is only exhibiting mild symptoms.
"Yesterday's PCR (#COVID19) test result was negative, today's is positive," Castro said on Twitter on Sunday.She added that a medical examination confirmed that she only has mild COVID-19 and that she plans to continue working remotely.On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.
MEXICO CITY, February 7 (Sputnik) - Honduras President Xiomara Castro has contracted the coronavirus but is only exhibiting mild symptoms.
"Yesterday's PCR (#COVID19) test result was negative, today's is positive," Castro said on Twitter on Sunday.
She added that a medical examination confirmed that she only has mild COVID-19 and that she plans to continue working remotely.
On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.
