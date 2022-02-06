https://sputniknews.com/20220206/four-people-injured-in-hit-and-run-incident-at-winnipeg-protest-driver-arrested-1092790175.html

Four People Injured in Hit-And-Run Incident at Winnipeg Protest, Driver Arrested

Four People Injured in Hit-And-Run Incident at Winnipeg Protest, Driver Arrested

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least four people were injured when a man drove his vehicle through a group of demonstrators protesting against COVID-19 restrictions... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T05:06+0000

2022-02-06T05:06+0000

2022-02-06T05:09+0000

canada

winnipeg

hit-and-run

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092790127_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f91df6b1c715ac43c2d2724b2c50b87.jpg

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Friday night. According to Carver, police eventually stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested "after a brief struggle"."The Jeep struck four adult males in total", the police spokesperson said, specifying that three people suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while a fourth person was taken to a local hospital.The 42-year-old suspect is currently in custody and faces several charges. According to law enforcement, he was not one of the participants in the "Freedom Convoy" rally held outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.The current wave of protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started at the end of January, when thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protests have been generally peaceful, but several criminal investigations have been launched into a series of incidents connected to the demonstrations.

canada

winnipeg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

canada, winnipeg, hit-and-run, news