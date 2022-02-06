Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/fire-breaks-out-near-pariss-iconic-musee-dorsay---video-1092805802.html
Fire Breaks Out Near Paris' Iconic Musee d'Orsay - Video
Fire Breaks Out Near Paris' Iconic Musee d'Orsay - Video
06.02.2022
2022-02-06T18:34+0000
2022-02-06T18:48+0000
paris
france
europe
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092806146_0:149:3113:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_f9e2e25d0000fdac27d092984763bb2f.jpg
A video published by the BFMTV broadcaster showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.In 2019 Paris has already lost iconic Notre-Dame de Paris spire in a major blaze at cathedral on 15 April, which caused the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.
paris, france, europe

Fire Breaks Out Near Paris' Iconic Musee d'Orsay - Video

18:34 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 06.02.2022)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFirefighters work at the scene where a fire broke out at a building undergoing renovation near Hotel Beauharnais, German ambassador's residence, and Musee d'Orsay in Paris
Firefighters work at the scene where a fire broke out at a building undergoing renovation near Hotel Beauharnais, German ambassador's residence, and Musee d'Orsay in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
PARIS (Sputnik) - A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near the German ambassador’s residence and Paris’s Musee d'Orsay, which houses some of the 19th century French art's most famous works.
A video published by the BFMTV broadcaster showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.
In 2019 Paris has already lost iconic Notre-Dame de Paris spire in a major blaze at cathedral on 15 April, which caused the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.
