Fire Breaks Out Near Paris' Iconic Musee d'Orsay - Video

A video published by the BFMTV broadcaster showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.In 2019 Paris has already lost iconic Notre-Dame de Paris spire in a major blaze at cathedral on 15 April, which caused the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.
In 2019 Paris has already lost iconic Notre-Dame de Paris spire in a major blaze at cathedral on 15 April, which caused the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.