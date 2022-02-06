https://sputniknews.com/20220206/fire-breaks-out-near-pariss-iconic-musee-dorsay---video-1092805802.html

Fire Breaks Out Near Paris' Iconic Musee d'Orsay - Video

A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near the German ambassador's residence and Paris's Musee d'Orsay, which houses some of the 19th... 06.02.2022

A video published by the BFMTV broadcaster showed firefighters scrambling to put out a blaze that had engulfed scaffolding at a nearby construction site.In 2019 Paris has already lost iconic Notre-Dame de Paris spire in a major blaze at cathedral on 15 April, which caused the partial destruction of its roof structure. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.

