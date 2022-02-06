https://sputniknews.com/20220206/covid-sceptics-protest-against-pandemic-restrictions-in-rotterdam-netherlands-1092797300.html

COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands

Last month, the Netherlands relaxed some restrictions, allowing the reopening of non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and cinemas... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Rotterdam, Netherlands as protesters gather to hold a rally against COVID restrictions, health passes, and vaccine mandates.The country announced a lockdown back in December amid the Omicron surge, but later partially lifted the pandemic restrictions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

