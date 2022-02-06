Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/covid-sceptics-protest-against-pandemic-restrictions-in-rotterdam-netherlands-1092797300.html
COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Last month, the Netherlands relaxed some restrictions, allowing the reopening of non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and cinemas... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T11:50+0000
2022-02-06T11:50+0000
netherlands
europe
amsterdam
protests
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798471_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2b18b1f8cdebbc022004abf8314f80.jpg
Sputnik is live from Rotterdam, Netherlands as protesters gather to hold a rally against COVID restrictions, health passes, and vaccine mandates.The country announced a lockdown back in December amid the Omicron surge, but later partially lifted the pandemic restrictions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
netherlands
amsterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
2022-02-06T11:50+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/06/1092798471_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_289e8f365f3540d5c847dcaad53aff6e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, europe, amsterdam, protests, covid-19, видео

COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands

11:50 GMT 06.02.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Last month, the Netherlands relaxed some restrictions, allowing the reopening of non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and cinemas. However, visitors still need to show a vaccination passport, a recovery certificate, or a negative COVID test to visit a public venue.
Sputnik is live from Rotterdam, Netherlands as protesters gather to hold a rally against COVID restrictions, health passes, and vaccine mandates.
The country announced a lockdown back in December amid the Omicron surge, but later partially lifted the pandemic restrictions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese