COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Last month, the Netherlands relaxed some restrictions, allowing the reopening of non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and cinemas...
Sputnik is live from Rotterdam, Netherlands as protesters gather to hold a rally against COVID restrictions, health passes, and vaccine mandates.The country announced a lockdown back in December amid the Omicron surge, but later partially lifted the pandemic restrictions.
COVID Sceptics Protest Against Pandemic Restrictions in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Last month, the Netherlands relaxed some restrictions, allowing the reopening of non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and cinemas. However, visitors still need to show a vaccination passport, a recovery certificate, or a negative COVID test to visit a public venue.
