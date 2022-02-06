https://sputniknews.com/20220206/biden-says-nothing-new-about-russia-china-moving-closer-together-1092807090.html

Biden Says ‘Nothing New’ About Russia, China Moving Closer Together

MOSCOW, February 6 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said Sunday there was nothing new about Russia and China moving closer together, two days after their... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

"There’s nothing new about that," Biden told reporters when pressed on whether he was worried that Russia was getting too close to China.Asked whether he would consider sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions around Ukraine escalated, Biden said "I’m not gonna speculate on that."China has backed Russia's security guarantee demand for the US and NATO that the military alliance slam the door shut to Ukraine and avoid expanding eastward.

