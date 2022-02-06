Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/biden-says-nothing-new-about-russia-china-moving-closer-together-1092807090.html
Biden Says ‘Nothing New’ About Russia, China Moving Closer Together
Biden Says ‘Nothing New’ About Russia, China Moving Closer Together
MOSCOW, February 6 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said Sunday there was nothing new about Russia and China moving closer together, two days after their... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
"There’s nothing new about that," Biden told reporters when pressed on whether he was worried that Russia was getting too close to China.Asked whether he would consider sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions around Ukraine escalated, Biden said "I’m not gonna speculate on that."China has backed Russia's security guarantee demand for the US and NATO that the military alliance slam the door shut to Ukraine and avoid expanding eastward.
us, russia, china, joe biden

Biden Says 'Nothing New' About Russia, China Moving Closer Together

21:03 GMT 06.02.2022
© Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
President Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© Andrew Harnik
MOSCOW, February 6 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said Sunday there was nothing new about Russia and China moving closer together, two days after their leaders met in Beijing to reaffirm friendship between their nations.
"There's nothing new about that," Biden told reporters when pressed on whether he was worried that Russia was getting too close to China.
Asked whether he would consider sending more troops to eastern Europe if tensions around Ukraine escalated, Biden said "I'm not gonna speculate on that."
China has backed Russia's security guarantee demand for the US and NATO that the military alliance slam the door shut to Ukraine and avoid expanding eastward.
