Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/biden-discusses-ukraine-situation-with-french-president---white-house-1092807285.html
Biden Discusses Ukraine situation with French President - White House
Biden Discusses Ukraine situation with French President - White House
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter’s... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T21:49+0000
2022-02-06T21:49+0000
joe biden
emmanuel macron
france
eu
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083135440_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8884d219a8c44d262097891a333ee967.jpg
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, Biden and Macron agreed that the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with EU partners and Ukraine.Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
france
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083135440_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a09b694d75c5f48892426ddf6c7784fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, emmanuel macron, france, eu, us

Biden Discusses Ukraine situation with French President - White House

21:49 GMT 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has discussed the Ukraine situation with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone, ahead of the latter’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House informs.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, and affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a Sunday statement.
According to the release, Biden and Macron agreed that the two sides will stay in close touch, including in consultation with EU partners and Ukraine.
Macron will meet with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders are expected to discuss European security, bilateral relations and the Ukraine situation.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese