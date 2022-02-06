https://sputniknews.com/20220206/argentina-to-join-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-and-receive-over-23bln-in-funding-1092805500.html

Argentina to Join China's Belt and Road Initiative and Receive Over $23Bln in Funding

Argentina to Join China's Belt and Road Initiative and Receive Over $23Bln in Funding

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina will join the Chinese Belt and Road trade initiative and receive funding worth $23.7 billion for various projects from... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-06T16:22+0000

2022-02-06T16:22+0000

2022-02-06T18:27+0000

argentina

china

business

belt and road initiative

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb22c2da941ed395f66079b34fd8da1.jpg

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is currently in China where he arrived on Friday to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony."As part of this visit, President Fernandez agreed to incorporate Argentina into the Belt and Road Initiative... This strategic decision will allow the national government to sign different agreements that guarantee financing for investments and works for more than $23,700 million," the presidential press office said.The sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding about cooperating within the initiative."In compliance with the mentioned above Memorandum, 13 different inter-institutional cooperation documents were signed in different fields and between different counterparts, relating to green development, digital economy, space, technology and innovation, education and university cooperation, agriculture, natural sciences, public media and nuclear energy," the press office said.On Tuesday, the two countries signed a deal for the construction of the Atucha III nuclear power plant in Argentina with Chinese financing.Belt and Road is China's international project seeking to promote cooperation between Beijing and over 60 of its trading partners in Asia, Africa and Europe.

argentina

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

argentina, china, business, belt and road initiative