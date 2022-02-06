https://sputniknews.com/20220206/after-70-years-on-throne-does-the-queen-plan-to-abdicate-1092800505.html
After 70 Years on Throne, Does the Queen Plan to Abdicate?
After 70 Years on Throne, Does the Queen Plan to Abdicate?
Prince Charles is next in line to the British crown, with his second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles now set to become "Queen Consort" if he succeeds. But Charles'...
Queen Elizabeth II plans to abdicate in favour of Prince Charles — so claims an unnamed military officer who says he is preparing for a possible farewell parade.The source told British tabloid newspaper The Star that the 95-year-old monarch, who will celebrate her platinum jubilee this June after passing 70 years on the throne on Sunday, is expected to step down next year.The leak came the same day as a personal statement by the Queen in which she expressed her wish that Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, should be styled "Queen Consort" when he ascends the throne.The insider said a grand military tattoo with hundreds of soldiers and the entire royal family present was being planned, possibly for as soon as 2023, to celebrate the Prince of Wales' enthronement."We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the Palace nearer the time", they said. "Our role is the ceremonial presentation and to make sure we are ready for whatever date is decided".But the officer stressed that no date had been set for the Queen's abdication and Charles' coronation, adding: "Delicate matters regarding the date for the coronation will be made by the Palace and the Queen’s office".Organising the celebration of a new king's ascension would be a major logistical challenge for authorities in the capital London."An event of this magnitude will require detailed military and security planning, with the lead on security being the responsibility of the Metropolitan Police, while we will shape the ceremonial events and liaise with the police in respect of planning around that", the source said.However, a close relative of the royal family flatly ruled out rumours of her departure on Friday.Lady Pamela Hicks, a cousin of the queen's late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, told a virtual panel event to mark the platinum jubilee: "She will never abdicate".The Queen's uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936 — ostensibly to marry his lover, US divorcee Wallis Simpson, when remarriage after divorce was opposed by the Church of England which British monarchs lead.However, Edward was also accused of harbouring sympathies towards the German Nazi regime. Then-princess Elizabeth's father was crowned George VI in Edward's place.Recent polling has shown the often-outspoken Prince Charles' approval ratings improving, mainly among older Britons. But his eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, remain far more popular.The queen's many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — who have avoided the congenital health problems of some extinct European dynasties by marrying outside the ranks of royalty — mean a crisis of succession is highly unlikely.
britain
great britain
Queen Elizabeth II plans to abdicate in favour of Prince Charles — so claims an unnamed military officer who says he is preparing for a possible farewell parade.
The source told British tabloid newspaper The Star
that the 95-year-old monarch, who will celebrate her platinum jubilee this June after passing 70 years on the throne
on Sunday, is expected to step down next year.
The leak came the same day as a personal statement by the Queen in which she expressed her wish that Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, should be styled "Queen Consort" when he ascends the throne.
The insider said a grand military tattoo with hundreds of soldiers and the entire royal family present was being planned, possibly for as soon as 2023, to celebrate the Prince of Wales' enthronement.
"We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the Palace nearer the time", they said. "Our role is the ceremonial presentation and to make sure we are ready for whatever date is decided".
“We have lots of contingencies in place — but this will be special", the source continued. “On current direction we have been told to make contingency plans for a coronation parade — that means we need to make sure the military can deliver what we plan".
But the officer stressed that no date had been set for the Queen's abdication and Charles' coronation, adding: "Delicate matters regarding the date for the coronation will be made by the Palace and the Queen’s office".
Organising the celebration of a new king's ascension would be a major logistical challenge for authorities in the capital London.
"An event of this magnitude will require detailed military and security planning, with the lead on security being the responsibility of the Metropolitan Police, while we will shape the ceremonial events and liaise with the police in respect of planning around that", the source said.
However, a close relative of the royal family flatly ruled out rumours of her departure on Friday.
Lady Pamela Hicks, a cousin of the queen's late husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, told a virtual panel event to mark the platinum jubilee
: "She will never abdicate".
Lady Pamela recalled that when Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicated in favour of her daughter in 1948, "the Queen was shocked by the idea because she never can, because she has been anointed and takes her religion very seriously".
The Queen's uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936 — ostensibly to marry his lover, US divorcee Wallis Simpson, when remarriage after divorce was opposed by the Church of England which British monarchs lead.
However, Edward was also accused of harbouring sympathies towards the German Nazi regime. Then-princess Elizabeth's father was crowned George VI in Edward's place.
Recent polling
has shown the often-outspoken Prince Charles' approval ratings improving, mainly among older Britons. But his eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, remain far more popular.
The queen's many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — who have avoided the congenital health problems of some extinct European dynasties by marrying outside the ranks of royalty — mean a crisis of succession is highly unlikely.