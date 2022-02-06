https://sputniknews.com/20220206/60-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-tonga--emsc-1092788081.html

6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC

Last month, Tonga was hit by a powerful volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami that destroyed a number of remote island areas while the volcanic ash tainted... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Kingdom of Tonga in Oceania on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).Tremors were recorded at a depth of 180 kilometers and 51 kilometers from country's capital, Nuku'alofa.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

