International
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/60-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-tonga--emsc-1092788081.html
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC
Last month, Tonga was hit by a powerful volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami that destroyed a number of remote island areas while the volcanic ash tainted... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T00:58+0000
2022-02-06T01:19+0000
earthquake
tonga
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Kingdom of Tonga in Oceania on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).Tremors were recorded at a depth of 180 kilometers and 51 kilometers from country's capital, Nuku'alofa.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
earthquake, tonga

6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC

00:58 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 01:19 GMT 06.02.2022)
Being updated
Last month, Tonga was hit by a powerful volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami that destroyed a number of remote island areas while the volcanic ash tainted much of the drinking water.
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Kingdom of Tonga in Oceania on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Tremors were recorded at a depth of 180 kilometers and 51 kilometers from country's capital, Nuku'alofa.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
