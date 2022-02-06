Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/60-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-tonga--emsc-1092788081.html
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC
Last month, Tonga was hit by a powerful volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami that destroyed a number of remote island areas while the volcanic ash tainted... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T00:58+0000
2022-02-06T00:58+0000
2022-02-06T01:19+0000
earthquake
tonga
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Kingdom of Tonga in Oceania on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).Tremors were recorded at a depth of 180 kilometers and 51 kilometers from country's capital, Nuku'alofa.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
tonga
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, tonga
6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Tonga- EMSC 00:58 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 01:19 GMT 06.02.2022) Subscribe Being updated
Last month, Tonga was hit by a powerful volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami that destroyed a number of remote island areas while the volcanic ash tainted much of the drinking water.
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Kingdom of Tonga in Oceania on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Tremors were recorded at a depth of 180 kilometers and 51 kilometers from country's capital, Nuku'alofa.