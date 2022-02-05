https://sputniknews.com/20220205/weekly-wrap-up-croatian-president-slams-nato-intransigence-state-dept-spokesman-gets-challenged-1092764910.html

Weekly Wrap Up; Croatian President Slams NATO Intransigence; State Dept. Spokesman Gets Challenged

State Department spokesman Ned Price was challenged by a US journalist as he pushed new unsubstantiated assertions regarding Russia perpetrating false flag... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

State Department spokesman Ned Price was challenged by a US journalist as he pushed new unsubstantiated assertions regarding Russia perpetrating false flag operations in Ukraine.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. The president of Croatia made it clear that he opposes NATO's intransigence in the current security standoff with Russia. Also, the Biden Administration has decided to drop the word "imminent" regarding their claims of an upcoming Russian invasion of Ukraine, and McCarthyism has risen its ugly head again in the US.Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. US companies shed over 300,000 jobs during the Omicron surge, and the economy added over 400,000 jobs as a whole. Also, the left flank of the Democratic Party is furious over a proposal to means test the child tax credit, and the Presidents of Russia and China meet to challenge US hegemony.Prof. Ben Burgis joins us to discuss domestic issues. The Biden administration is looking to address the open SCOTUS seat. Also, we discuss the dynamics of the Supreme Court and the potential troubles for getting a selection through the Senate.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," join us to discuss this week's important stories. State Department spokesman Ned Price was challenged by a US journalist as he pushed new unsubstantiated assertions regarding Russia perpetrating false flag operations in Ukraine. Also, the US is unhappy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the John Durham investigation seems to be challenging some commonly held beliefs about the Russiagate investigation.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international politics. The presidents of Russia and China are meeting and discussing their options if the US levies heavy sanctions against either of them. Also, Edward Snowden is slamming the US Justice Department for not holding the NSA responsible for needlessly spying on American citizens, and top Democrats are pushing back against returning to the JCPOA.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

