https://sputniknews.com/20220205/watch-new-zealand-parrot-snatching-gopro-to-film-its-own-vid-1092767628.html

Watch New Zealand Parrot Snatching GoPro to Film Its Own Vid

Watch New Zealand Parrot Snatching GoPro to Film Its Own Vid

Fiordland National Park in New Zealand's South Island is one of the largest parks in the country and one of the most picturesque. Sometimes a literal... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-05T06:17+0000

2022-02-05T06:17+0000

2022-02-05T06:17+0000

viral

parrot

gopro

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092767708_86:0:1835:984_1920x0_80_0_0_fd81ed9f822dfcf89cf18496b5b48aff.png

A New Zealand family decided to hike in Fiordland National Park and took a GoPro in order to catch the best moments of their adventure on camera, but a cheeky parrot appeared to have volunteered for the camera crew.A now viral video shows the bird - a kea, native to New Zealand - nimbly stealing the GoPro and flying away to film the local woodland. After a short fly-over, the parrot lands to take a break and find out whether or not the GoPro is edible. As the kea explores its booty, some may have said goodbye to the tormented camera, but not the owners! One of the family members undertook a quest to recover the camera, and succeeded.The Verheul family told Seven Sharp that the sneaky bird flew in a straight line, so it was easy to track down the camera."We just followed the sound, went down there, could see them hanging out in the tree. They'd obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro -- and my son, he decided to go check the rocks... and there it was, just sitting there, still filming," Alex Verheul told the New Zealand broadcaster. "I downloaded [the footage] onto my phone... It was amazing. It was totally unexpected."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

viral, parrot, gopro