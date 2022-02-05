Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/watch-new-zealand-parrot-snatching-gopro-to-film-its-own-vid-1092767628.html
Watch New Zealand Parrot Snatching GoPro to Film Its Own Vid
Watch New Zealand Parrot Snatching GoPro to Film Its Own Vid
Fiordland National Park in New Zealand's South Island is one of the largest parks in the country and one of the most picturesque. Sometimes a literal... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T06:17+0000
2022-02-05T06:17+0000
viral
parrot
gopro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092767708_86:0:1835:984_1920x0_80_0_0_fd81ed9f822dfcf89cf18496b5b48aff.png
A New Zealand family decided to hike in Fiordland National Park and took a GoPro in order to catch the best moments of their adventure on camera, but a cheeky parrot appeared to have volunteered for the camera crew.A now viral video shows the bird - a kea, native to New Zealand - nimbly stealing the GoPro and flying away to film the local woodland. After a short fly-over, the parrot lands to take a break and find out whether or not the GoPro is edible. As the kea explores its booty, some may have said goodbye to the tormented camera, but not the owners! One of the family members undertook a quest to recover the camera, and succeeded.The Verheul family told Seven Sharp that the sneaky bird flew in a straight line, so it was easy to track down the camera."We just followed the sound, went down there, could see them hanging out in the tree. They'd obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro -- and my son, he decided to go check the rocks... and there it was, just sitting there, still filming," Alex Verheul told the New Zealand broadcaster. "I downloaded [the footage] onto my phone... It was amazing. It was totally unexpected."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092767708_304:0:1616:984_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c01ab57296d836dec41b37c07447f0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, parrot, gopro

Watch New Zealand Parrot Snatching GoPro to Film Its Own Vid

06:17 GMT 05.02.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @politicalplayerScreenshot from a video filmed by a parrot that stole a GoPro camera from a family hiking in New Zealand's Fiordland National Park
Screenshot from a video filmed by a parrot that stole a GoPro camera from a family hiking in New Zealand's Fiordland National Park - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @politicalplayer
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Fiordland National Park in New Zealand's South Island is one of the largest parks in the country and one of the most picturesque. Sometimes a literal bird's-eye-view is what's needed to get the proper perspective.
A New Zealand family decided to hike in Fiordland National Park and took a GoPro in order to catch the best moments of their adventure on camera, but a cheeky parrot appeared to have volunteered for the camera crew.
A now viral video shows the bird - a kea, native to New Zealand - nimbly stealing the GoPro and flying away to film the local woodland.
After a short fly-over, the parrot lands to take a break and find out whether or not the GoPro is edible. As the kea explores its booty, some may have said goodbye to the tormented camera, but not the owners! One of the family members undertook a quest to recover the camera, and succeeded.
The Verheul family told Seven Sharp that the sneaky bird flew in a straight line, so it was easy to track down the camera.
"We just followed the sound, went down there, could see them hanging out in the tree. They'd obviously heard us coming and abandoned the GoPro -- and my son, he decided to go check the rocks... and there it was, just sitting there, still filming," Alex Verheul told the New Zealand broadcaster. "I downloaded [the footage] onto my phone... It was amazing. It was totally unexpected."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese