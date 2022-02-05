Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/uk-cops-probe-allegations-of-rape-on-bbc-cooking-show-1092772668.html
UK Cops Probe Allegations of Rape on BBC Cooking Show
UK Cops Probe Allegations of Rape on BBC Cooking Show
The police reportedly said that evidence in the case in question is being reviewed, and that the victim “has been supported by specifically-trained officers”. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T11:51+0000
2022-02-05T11:51+0000
uk
cooking
show
bbc
rape
allegations
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105911/24/1059112460_0:34:1921:1114_1920x0_80_0_0_789b3f9db4f465b6eb86718952a1a8ab.jpg
A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a woman alleged that she was raped on the set of the BBC Three cooking show hosted by Stacey Dooley.According to Evening Standard, the alleged assault on a female "worker on production" occurred last September in London.Meanwhile, BBC Studios declared that they have "robust processes in place" to ensure that any of their staff or freelancers "who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care."The show is called "Hungry For It" and involves amateur chefs living together in a house while competing for a prize. It is hosted by Stacey Dooley, with chef and rapper Big Zuu and chef Kayla Greer acting as mentors and judges.
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/man-utds-mason-greenwood-boosts-security-in-his-luxury-house-after-getting-bail-in-rape-case-1092708653.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105911/24/1059112460_194:0:1725:1148_1920x0_80_0_0_e467450606b4db999e5db57c679e307c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, cooking, show, bbc, rape, allegations, investigation

UK Cops Probe Allegations of Rape on BBC Cooking Show

11:51 GMT 05.02.2022
CC0 / / Violence against women
Violence against women - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The police reportedly said that evidence in the case in question is being reviewed, and that the victim “has been supported by specifically-trained officers”.
A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a woman alleged that she was raped on the set of the BBC Three cooking show hosted by Stacey Dooley.
According to Evening Standard, the alleged assault on a female "worker on production" occurred last September in London.
"On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police were contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021," the City of London Police said in a statement cited by the newspaper. "The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers."
Meanwhile, BBC Studios declared that they have "robust processes in place" to ensure that any of their staff or freelancers "who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care."
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
Man Utd's Mason Greenwood Boosts Security in His Luxury House After Getting Bail in Rape Case
3 February, 07:28 GMT
The show is called "Hungry For It" and involves amateur chefs living together in a house while competing for a prize. It is hosted by Stacey Dooley, with chef and rapper Big Zuu and chef Kayla Greer acting as mentors and judges.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese