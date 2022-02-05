UK Cops Probe Allegations of Rape on BBC Cooking Show

A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a woman alleged that she was raped on the set of the BBC Three cooking show hosted by Stacey Dooley.According to Evening Standard, the alleged assault on a female "worker on production" occurred last September in London.Meanwhile, BBC Studios declared that they have "robust processes in place" to ensure that any of their staff or freelancers "who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care."The show is called "Hungry For It" and involves amateur chefs living together in a house while competing for a prize. It is hosted by Stacey Dooley, with chef and rapper Big Zuu and chef Kayla Greer acting as mentors and judges.
The police reportedly said that evidence in the case in question is being reviewed, and that the victim “has been supported by specifically-trained officers”.
A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a woman alleged that she was raped on the set of the BBC Three cooking show hosted by Stacey Dooley.
According to Evening Standard, the alleged assault on a female "worker on production" occurred last September in London.
"On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police were contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021," the City of London Police said in a statement cited by the newspaper. "The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers."
Meanwhile, BBC Studios declared that they have "robust processes in place" to ensure that any of their staff or freelancers "who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care."
The show is called "Hungry For It" and involves amateur chefs living together in a house while competing for a prize. It is hosted by Stacey Dooley, with chef and rapper Big Zuu and chef Kayla Greer acting as mentors and judges.