UK Cops Probe Allegations of Rape on BBC Cooking Show

The police reportedly said that evidence in the case in question is being reviewed, and that the victim “has been supported by specifically-trained officers”. 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

A police investigation has been launched in the UK after a woman alleged that she was raped on the set of the BBC Three cooking show hosted by Stacey Dooley.According to Evening Standard, the alleged assault on a female "worker on production" occurred last September in London.Meanwhile, BBC Studios declared that they have "robust processes in place" to ensure that any of their staff or freelancers "who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care."The show is called "Hungry For It" and involves amateur chefs living together in a house while competing for a prize. It is hosted by Stacey Dooley, with chef and rapper Big Zuu and chef Kayla Greer acting as mentors and judges.

