Turkish President Erdogan Tests Positive For Omicron Two Days After Meeting Zelensky in Kiev

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has contracted Omicron. According to his statement on Twitter, the COVID tests he and his wife took earlier have come back positive."Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which I took with my wife after mild symptoms, turned out to be positive. We are having a mild case of the disease that we have learned is an Omicron variant. We're on our mission. We will continue working from home. We are waiting for your prayers," the Turkish President wrote.Earlier this week, Erdogan and his wife paid a visit to Kiev where the Turkish President met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss the ongoing tensions in Ukraine. Erdogan repeatedly offered Zelensky his help in mediating the crisis, which the Ukrainian President accepted. Erdogan also suggested hosting a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Erdogan, the US and its Western allies have not done anything to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis. "I have to say this very clearly: if you pay attention, the West has unfortunately not contributed anything to solving this matter...I can say they were literally only a hindrance...When we look at...the United States, Biden has not yet shown a positive approach to the matter," Erdogan said during his return flight, as quoted by Reuters.

