The US Intelligence Agencies Demand Trust

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Republicans censuring Congressman Adam Kinzinger & Liz Cheney... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
The U.S. Intelligence Agencies Demand Trust
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Republicans censuring Congressman Adam Kinzinger & Liz Cheney, and Michael Avenatti convicted of defrauding Stormy Daniels.
GUESTTim Canova - Political Activist, Law Professor | Florida's 23rd District, Voting Machines, and Tulsi GabbardCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Michael Avennati, Indonesia, and State Department Ned Price Unable to Provide Evidence on RussiaIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with law professor Tim Canova about his Congressional race, Democrats in Florida, and Americans moving to Florida. Tim discussed the popularity growth of Governor Ron DeSantis and media election polls. Tim described his race against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the lack of investigations into election integrity.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Carmine Sabia about Michael Avennati's conviction, propaganda from the State Department, and Nancy Pelosi. Carmine talked about the art of pro wrestling and Donald Trump's affair with Stormy Daniels. Carmine spoke about the State Department and the viral video of Ned Ryan, explaining the invasion of Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
07:28 GMT 05.02.2022 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 05.02.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Republicans censuring Congressman Adam Kinzinger & Liz Cheney, and Michael Avenatti convicted of defrauding Stormy Daniels.
Tim Canova - Political Activist, Law Professor | Florida's 23rd District, Voting Machines, and Tulsi Gabbard
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Michael Avennati, Indonesia, and State Department Ned Price Unable to Provide Evidence on Russia
In the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with law professor Tim Canova about his Congressional race, Democrats in Florida, and Americans moving to Florida. Tim discussed the popularity growth of Governor Ron DeSantis and media election polls. Tim described his race against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the lack of investigations into election integrity.
In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Carmine Sabia about Michael Avennati's conviction, propaganda from the State Department, and Nancy Pelosi. Carmine talked about the art of pro wrestling and Donald Trump's affair with Stormy Daniels. Carmine spoke about the State Department and the viral video of Ned Ryan, explaining the invasion of Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com