The Lion King Way: BoJo Appeals to Cartoon Wisdom While Addressing Number 10 Staff

The prime minister delivered his speech after five senior aides to Johnson resigned earlier this week, including Munira Mirza, the prime minister's director of... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resorted to quoting a cartoon character as he addressed the Downing Street 10 staff following the resignation of five of his aides.According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Johnson has confirmed that BoJo referred to Rafiki the mandrill, a character from Disney animated classic "Lion King," in an attempt to boost morale.This development comes after five senior aides to Johnson resigned earlier this week, including Munira Mirza, the prime minister's director of policy who criticised BoJo for accusing Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party and then-director of public prosecutions, of failing to take action against late paedophile Jimmy Savile.This was far from the first time, however, that Johnson referenced cartoon characters in his speeches.For example, when he attended the Confederation of British Industry last November, BoJo suddenly brought up his visit to Peppa Pig World.And in September, he made a reference to Muppets character Kermit the Frog, while speaking at the UN General Assembly session about climate change-related issues.

