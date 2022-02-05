The Lion King Way: BoJo Appeals to Cartoon Wisdom While Addressing Number 10 Staff
The prime minister delivered his speech after five senior aides to Johnson resigned earlier this week, including Munira Mirza, the prime minister's director of policy who criticised BoJo for accusing Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resorted to quoting a cartoon character as he addressed the Downing Street 10 staff following the resignation of five of his aides.
According to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Johnson has confirmed that BoJo referred to Rafiki the mandrill, a character from Disney animated classic "Lion King," in an attempt to boost morale.
"As Rafiki in The Lion King says, change is good, and change is necessary even though it’s tough," the prime minister said.
This was far from the first time, however, that Johnson referenced cartoon characters in his speeches.
For example, when he attended the Confederation of British Industry last November, BoJo suddenly brought up his visit to Peppa Pig World.
"I don’t know if you’ve been to Peppa Pig World? Hands up who’s been to Peppa Pig World. I love it," he said back then. "Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on mass transit systems, I notice, even if they are a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig."
And in September, he made a reference to Muppets character Kermit the Frog, while speaking at the UN General Assembly session about climate change-related issues.
"When Kermit the Frog sang it's not easy being green - remember that one? I want you to know he was wrong - and he was also unnecessarily rude to Miss Piggy. We have the technology: we have the choice before us," he said.