Scientists Discover First Rogue Black Hole in Our Galaxy

Nevertheless, images from the Hubble Space Telescope helped astrophysicists discover a rogue black hole, the kind of supermassive hole that wanders in space far from the center of their galaxy, according to the study, published in the Astrophysical Journal. So far, it is the first unambiguous discovery of such a space object in the Milky Way.Researchers believe that a possible microlensing event that they observed in 2011 was caused by a free-floating black hole, wandering in interstellar space. At the time, astrophysicists noticed a star that appeared to be getting brighter for no apparent reason. Scientists began to analyze the Hubble data. For six years, they observed a change in light, hoping that it was due to the growth of the black hole.However, they noticed later that the star's light had changed. Scientists suggested that this was triggered by an invisible moving object applying force that attracted light passing by - an interstellar black hole. Astronomers continued to study the star and, as a result, one option remained - a wandering black hole is influencing the star's light.Overall, the evidence is strong enough to support the existence of a free-floating black hole. Scientists have even measured the hole, which weighs the equivalent of approximately seven Suns. They also determined that the object is moving at about 45 kilometers per hour.
