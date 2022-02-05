Registration was successful!
Putin Welcomes ROC Team at Opening of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing - Video
Putin Welcomes ROC Team at Opening of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing - Video
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and hold...
China Central Television on Saturday morning released a video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting the entry of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.The opening of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games took place on Friday at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing; the ceremony was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, IOC President Thomas Bach, as well as many foreign leaders and heads of international organisations.The Russian national team was 46th in line to enter the arena. The standard-bearers of the team were the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic champion in ice hockey Vadim Shipachev, as well as the Sochi 2014 Olympic champion in speed skating Olga Fatkullina.Around 15,000 people have attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Chang Yu, the director of the opening and closing ceremonies department of the Organizing Committee, said.Prior to the opening ceremony, Russian President Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting and signed a joint declaration, where both countries stated that they oppose the further enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon what they said were its ideologised cold war approaches.
Putin Welcomes ROC Team at Opening of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing - Video

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and hold negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
China Central Television on Saturday morning released a video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting the entry of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The opening of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games took place on Friday at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing; the ceremony was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, IOC President Thomas Bach, as well as many foreign leaders and heads of international organisations.
© Photo : CCTV
The Russian national team was 46th in line to enter the arena. The standard-bearers of the team were the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic champion in ice hockey Vadim Shipachev, as well as the Sochi 2014 Olympic champion in speed skating Olga Fatkullina.
Around 15,000 people have attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Chang Yu, the director of the opening and closing ceremonies department of the Organizing Committee, said.
Prior to the opening ceremony, Russian President Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting and signed a joint declaration, where both countries stated that they oppose the further enlargement of NATO and called on the alliance to abandon what they said were its ideologised cold war approaches.
